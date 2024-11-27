WHO Africa Regional Director-Elect, Faustine Ndugulile Is Dead

Share

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director-elect for Africa, Dr Faustine Ndugulile, has died while undergoing medical treatment in India, Tanzania’s parliament announced on Wednesday.

The Speaker of Tulia Ackson confirmed that arrangements are underway to repatriate Ndugulile’s body, though she did not disclose the cause of death.

In August 2024, Ndugulile was appointed as the incoming Regional Director for the WHO African Region, succeeding Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, who completed two five-year terms in the role.

He was set to begin the role in February 2025.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus shared his shock and sadness over Ndugulile’s passing in a post on X.

Ghebreyesus posted, “Shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Dr Faustine Ndugulile, @WHOAFRO Regional Director-elect.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and the parliament and people of #Tanzania.”

