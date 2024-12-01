WHO: 9m people need HIV treatment, 30m on ARV

Share

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says nearly 30 million people living with HIV are currently on Antiretroviral (ARV) treatment, while nine million others need treatment but are not getting it.

The Director-General of the organisation, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, made this known during an online media conference ahead

of the Dec. 1, 2024 World AIDS Day (WAD).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WAD is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection and mourning those who have died of the disease.

The Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) is a life-threatening condition caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) which attacks the immune system of patients and reduces resistance to other diseases.

Ghebreyesus, therefore, recalled that since the commemoration of the first World AIDS Day (WAD) in 1988, the global body had expanded access to prevention, diagnosis and treatment of HIV.

He, however, added that “the gains are at real risk, and reduction in new infections and deaths have stalled.

“While nearly 30 million people are currently on antiretroviral treatment, another nine million need treatment and are not getting it.”

According to him, the theme of the 2024 WAD celebration — “Take the Rights Path” — is a reminder about the critical importance of human rights in response to HIV.

He said the danger is that many more people are unaware that they are living with HIV.

He added that “many of these gaps are among key populations who are marginalised, criminalised or discriminated against, as well as men who have sex with men, people who inject drugs, transgender people, sex workers and prisoners.’

“The most effective way to close the gap and reach these populations is by recognising and respecting their rights.”

The WHO boss also said that Nov. 25 marks the start of WHO’s annual 16-day campaign to draw attention to Gender-Based Violence (GBV), which affects at least one in three women and girls globally.

According to him, GBV harms women in all countries and cultures, but some are more at risk, especially those living through wars, conflicts and other humanitarian emergencies.

He explained that “sexual violence is often used as a weapon of war, as it has been in Sudan.

“Armed groups terrorise women and girls in their homes, on displacement routes, in temporary shelters or at border crossings.

“There are reports of kidnapping, trafficking, sexual slavery, genital mutilation and child marriage.”

Ghebreyesus said that many survivors face immense hurdles to access essential health and support services because of destruction of infrastructure, the danger of moving through conflict zones, or fear of stigma and reprisals.

He pointed out that WHO had been working to address GBV in 30 countries with humanitarian emergencies in the past six years, with guidelines and training for health workers to manage rape and domestic violence.

“We have also supported ministries of health and partners to train at least 10,000 health workers in survivor-centred clinical care.

“All parties to a conflict have a responsibility to prevent and end violence against women and girls. It’s preventable and never inevitable,” he said.

He said that WHO was shocked and saddened by the passing of Dr Faustine Ndugulile, the Regional Director-elect for Africa, at the age of 55, survived by his wife and three children.

He explained that Ndugulile, of the United Republic of Tanzania, was nominated for the post of Regional Director by the Regional Committee for

Africa in August, “and his appointment was due to be considered by the WHO Executive Board at its meeting in February next year.

“I offer my deepest condolences to Ndugulile’s family and friends, and to the parliament and people of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Share

Please follow and like us: