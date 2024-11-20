WHO: 76, 000 African Women Die Of Cervical Cancer Annually

Share

The World Health O r g a n i z a t i o n (WHO) yesterday said at least 76, 000 African women die of cervical cancer annually.

The organisation said no fewer than 660, 000 new cases and some 350, 000 deaths from cancer occur annually, most of which are in low-and middle-income countries which bear the burden of the highest rates of cervical cancer incidence and mortality.

WHO’s Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, and the Regional Director, Human Development, Eastern and Southern Africa Region at the World Bank, Dr. Daniel Dulitzky, said this in a statement yesterday.

The statement said: “At the moment, we are losing one of our society’s most precious assets: 76 000 African women die of this disease annually in the prime of their lives. “This is unjust and unacceptable as we have the tools and resources to remedy this situation.

“Africa can’t afford to lose another generation of women to cervical cancer. “The global strategy focuses on three key pillars: vaccination, screening and treatment, and outlines clear targets for each pillar to be met by 2030 to ensure elimibation is achieved as per the WHO 90-70-90 targets:90 per cent of girls are fully vaccinated against human papilloma virus (HPV), which causes almost all cervical cancers, by age 15; 70 per cent of women are screened with a high-performance test by age 35 and again by age 45;and 90 per cent of women identified with precancerous lesions or cervical disease receive treatment, including palliative care.”

Moeti said cervical cancer is curable if detected early and treated appropriately. She announced that WHO had updated recommendations for a singledose HPV vaccine, as well as updated recommendations to simplify and increase access to screening and treatment, have the potential to reduce barriers to implementing this strategy.

Share

Please follow and like us: