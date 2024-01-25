Whitney: ‘I Never Said My Daughter Was Electrocuted’ – Mother

Mrs Blessing Adeniran, the mother of a deceased student of Chrisland Schools, Ikeja, Whitney Adediran, has told Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court, Ikeja, that there was no time she mentioned in any interviews that her daughter was electrocuted.

She stated this at the continuation of cross-examination in the involuntary murder charge made against Chrisland Schools Limited, Opebi, and its Principal, Vice-Principal and two others over Whitney’s death.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government (LASG) had on March 31, 2023, charged Chrisland School Limited, Opebi, and its Principal, Vice-Principal and two others due to Whitney’s death.

According to the charge, Whitney, a 12-year-old student was allegedly electrocuted on February 9, 2023, during the school’s Inter-House Sports at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

Those charged alongside the school are Ademoye Adewale (a cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao (Principal), and Victoria Nwatu.

In her testimony before the court, Mrs Adeniran, who insisted that she was not aware that her late daughter had earlier told a friend on February 2, 2023, over a social media chat that she had fainted in her sleep, posited while being cross-examined by Olukayode Enitan (SAN), the lawyer to the Principal (Belinda Amao), that Whitney’s chat about fainting in her sleep happened on the same day as when the deceased experienced premenstrual pain in her back and waist and did not go to school as a result.

While answering in the negative that she knew anything about sudden cardiac arrest and that such a health risk could happen to a person who has a history of palpitation and shortness of breath, Mrs Adeniran maintained that she cannot remember the number of social media articles or interviews she had granted over the incident.

She said, “I don’t know the number of students who were in the vicinity where my daughter had died. I don’t know the owners of Agege Stadium, where my daughter had slumped and was later confirmed dead at the hospital. I don’t know what clinical diagnosis means.

“I was at the hospital when my daughter was being examined. I administered the medication as prescribed by the hospital, at home.

“The doctor didn’t tell me what he prescribed, and I didn’t ask what was prescribed.”

Mrs Adeniran had informed the court that she was not aware that the combination of Nitrazepam and Amitriptyline was toxic.

She had also hinted to the court that she did not investigate to ascertain the side effects of the drugs mentioned in a report by the Inland Specialist Hospital.

The matter has been adjourned until tomorrow for the continuation of cross-examination.