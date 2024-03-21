Whitney Adeniran’s Death: No Need For Stadium To Have Emergency Facility, Witness Tells Court

The Lagos State Government (LASG), has informed Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, that there is no need for a stadium to have an emergency facility.

The state government stated this through its witness, Yakubu Jubril, while being cross-examined by Olukoyede Enitan (SAN), in the ongoing trial of the staff of Chrisland Schools, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

It would be recalled that the LASG had made the allegation that the school and the staff were negligent over the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran, during an Inter-house-sports competition that was held at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

The LASG had specifically instituted a criminal charge against Chrisland Schools Limited, Opebi alongside its principal, vice-principal and two others for the death of Whitney on March 31, 2023.

At the resumption of the hearing, the third prosecution witness, who is also a Deputy Director in the state’s Ministry of Youths and Social Development, hinted to Justice Ogala that sports facilities in the state are owned by the state government.

When asked if it was part of the responsibility of the Sports Commission to establish and ensure that there are proper medical facilities to treat emergencies, the witness responded in the negative.

Jubril, who was asked to read the Official Gazette of Lagos State No 9, volume 50, which was admitted as an exhibit, confirmed that the Commission was created by the law of Lagos State.

Jubril also added that law No. 4 states the function of the Commission. The function, according to the witness, states that it shall establish and maintain playing fields and premises for holding sports competitions, and matches among others.

He said: “The districts have school social work service in charge. District six covers Oshodi, Ikeja, Opebi Allen, Agege, Isolo, Abule Egba and the boundary of Ogun State. I don’t know all the social workers in District Six.”

Jubril further hinted to the judge that he does not know if it is normal for people to pay for usage of sports facilities, even as he admitted knowing Agege Stadium as part of a recreational centre.

Thereafter, the witness was requested to read before the open court Order Four of the Executive Order, 2016 in which he admitted that it applies to the Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development and not every other officer in the Lagos State public sector.

The case has been adjourned until April 18, 2024, for further hearing.