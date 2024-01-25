Whitney Adeniran’s Death: I Didn’t Investigate Inland Specialist Hospital’s Report, Mother Tells Court

Mother of the late stu- dent of Chrisland Schools, Ikeja, Whit- ney, Mrs Blessing Adeniran, yesterday, told Justice Oyindamola Ogala, of the High Court of Lagos State, that she was not aware that the combination of Nitrazepam and Amitriptyline was toxic. She made the revelation at the resumed cross-examination in the involuntary murder charge slammed against Chrisland Schools Limited, Opebi, and its Principal, Vice-Principal and two others over Whitney’s death.

According to Mrs Adeniran, she did not investigate to ascertain the side effects of the drugs mentioned in a report by the Inland Specialist Hospital. It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government, had on March 31, 2023, charged Chris- land School Limited, Opebi, and its Principal, Vice-Principal and two others following Whitney’s death. In the charge, Whitney, a 12-year-old student was allegedly electrocuted on February 9, 2023, during the school’s Inter-House Sports at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.

Those charged alongside the school are Ademoye Adewale (a cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fa- tai, Belinda Amao (Principal), and Victoria Nwatu. The drugs were said to have been prescribed on January 20, 2023, at Inland Specialist Hospital, after the witness and her husband took the deceased to the hospital. Mrs. Adeniran had revealed that the Principal of the school had on January 20, 2023, hinted to her that Whitney was ill and was having difficulty in breathing.

In her words: “I called my husband to inform him because I was at the gym, he picked her up from school and took her to the hospital, and he said I should join them there. “I went to the hospital and met Whitney and her dad playing a game with his phone, and I said she seemed fine to me. I also said they like going to the hospital, and we laughed.”

Mrs. Adeniran further argued that when Whitney’s vitals were checked, the doctor confirmed that the deceased student was in good shape and asked if she had exams in school that would warrant mild anxiety, but the Adenirans told the doctor that Whitney was preparing for Inter-House sports.

In the cross-examination led by Chief Richard Ahonaruogho (SAN), the counsel to the 2nd defendant, the witness confirmed to Justice Ogala that she had not investigated the drugs and did not know what they were meant to treat. Mrs. Adeniran particularly informed the judge that she was mourning her daughter’s death and did not consider investigating the drugs. Justice Ogala has adjourned the case until today for the continuation of cross-examination