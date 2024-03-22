Whitney Adeniran: No Need for Stadium To Have Emergency Facility, Witness Tells Court

The Lagos State Government yesterday, informed Justice Oyindamola Ogala of a Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, that there is no need for a stadium to have emergency facility. The state government stated this through its witness, Yakubu Jubril, while being cross-examined by Olukoyede Enitan (SAN), in the ongoing trial of the staff of Chrisland Schools, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

It would be recalled that the state government had made the allegation that the school and its staff were n e g l i g e n t over the death of a student, Whitney Adeniran, during an Interhouse-sports competition that was held at the Agege Stadium in the state.

The government had specifically instituted a criminal charge against Chrisland Schools Limited, Opebi alongside its principal, vice-principal and two others for the death of Whitney on March 31, 2023. At the resumption of the hearing on the matter, the third prosecution witness, who is also a Deputy Director in the state’s Ministry of Youths and Social Development, hinted to Justice Ogala that sports facilities in the state are owned by the state government.

When asked if it was part of the responsibility of the Sports Commission to establish and ensure that there are proper medical facilities to treat emergencies, the witness responded in the negative. Jubril, who was asked to read Official Gazette of Lagos State No 9, volume 50, and of which was admitted as an exhibit, confirmed that the Commission was created by the law of Lagos State.

Jubril also added that the law No 4 states the function of the Commission. The function, according to the witness, states that it shall establish and maintain playing field and premises for holding sports competition, matches among others.

In his words: “The districts have school social work service in charge. “District six covers Oshodi, Ikeja, Opebi Allen, Agege, Isolo, Abule Egba and to the boundary of Ogun State. I don’t know all the social workers in district six.” Jubril further hinted to the judge that he does not know if it is normal for people to pay for usage of sports facility, even as he admitted knowing Agege Stadium as part of a recreational center.

Thereafter, the witness was requested to read before the open court Order Four of the Executive Order, 2016 in which he admitted that it applies to the Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development, and not every other officer in the Lagos State public sector. The case has been adjourned until April 18, 2024 for further hearing