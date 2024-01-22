Whitney Adeniran: My Daughter Died Before Getting To Hospital, Father Tells Court

The father of late Whitney Adeniran, a student of Chrisland Schools, has told the High Court of Lagos State, presided over by Justice Oyindamola Ogala, that his daughter allegedly died at the stadium before she was taken to the hospital.

Mr Micheal Adeniran, also hinted to the court that he was informed by the school nurse that his daughter was already dead before she was taken to the hospital.

According to Mr Adeniran, the nurse informed him that the deceased’s eyes were already dilated, but she could not confirm her death because she was not a doctor.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government (LASG) had on March 31, 2023, arraigned Chrisland Schools Ltd., Opebi, and its principal, vice principal, and two others over the death of Whitney Adeniran.

Those specifically arraigned are Ademoye Adewale, (Cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao (Principal), and Victoria Nwatu.

They are answering questions about two counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter, as well as reckless and negligent acts made against them by the LASG.

The 12-year-old deceased Whitney was allegedly electrocuted on February 9, 2023, during the school’s inter-house sports activities held in Agege Stadium.

At the resumption of the trial, Mr Adeniran, while being cross-examined by the counsel for the school, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), said on February 2, 2023, the late Whitney was absent from school but that she was not in any manner sick.

Whitney’s father equally explained that on January 20, 2023, the school had called his wife (the deceased’s mother), to inform her that Whitney was ill, adding that his daughter was then taken to Inland Specialist Hospital where the doctor prescribed some drugs for her with the dosage written on the sachets, but he didn’t know the name of the drugs.

Mr Adeniran posited that he got to know the name of the drugs from the doctor’s report obtained from the hospital dated February 16, 2023.

Whitney’s father mentioned the names of the drugs as nitrazepam 5 mg and amitriptyline, which he read from an exhibit before the court.

On whether he was informed by the Agege Central Hospital and Diagnostic Limited that the deceased died of cardiac arrest, the 1st prosecution witness replied that he was informed that she died of cardiac arrest.

Mr Adeniran confirmed to Justice Ogala that he could not remember anybody informing him that oxygen was administered to her at the hospital, with an addition that he was unable to remember if the school nurse mentioned anything about administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the deceased.

In his words: “The nurse said she tried all she could, but that Whitney had already died before taking her out of the stadium.

“She said her eyes had already dilated, but that she could not pronounce her dead because she was not a doctor.”

The case has been adjourned until Jan 24 for the continuation of cross-examination.