Whitney Adeniran: I Never Said My Daughter Was Electrocuted — Mother

Mother of the deceased student of Chrisland Schools, Ikeja, Whit- ney, Mrs Blessing Adeniran yesterday, told Justice Oy- indamola Ogala of a Lagos High Court, Ikeja, that there was no time she mentioned in any interview that she grant- ed that her daughter was elec- trocuted. She stated this at the continuation of cross-examination in the involuntary murder charge made against Chrisland Schools Limited, Opebi, and its Principal, Vice-Principal and two others over Whitney’s death.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State Government had on March 31, 2023, charged Chrisland School Limited, Opebi, and its Principal, Vice-Principal and two others due to Whitney’s death. According to the charge, Whitney, a 12-year-old student, was allegedly electrocuted on February 9, 2023, during the school’s Inter-House Sports at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State. Those charged alongside the school are Ademoye Adewale (a cotton candy vendor), Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao (Principal), and Victoria Nwatu.

In her testimony before the court, Mrs Adeniran, who insisted that she was not aware that her late daughter had earlier told a friend on February 2, 2023, over a social media chat that she had fainted in her sleep, posited while being cross-examined by Olukayode Enitan (SAN), the lawyer to the Principal (Belinda Amao), that Whitney’s chat about fainting in her sleep happened on the same day as when the deceased experienced premenstrual pain in her back and waist and did not go to school as a result.

While answering in the negative that she knew anything about sudden cardiac arrest and that such a health risk could happen to a person who has a history of palpitation and shortness of breath, Mrs Adeniran maintained that she cannot remember the number of social media articles or interviews she had granted over the incident.