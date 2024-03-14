Whitney Adeniran Death: It’s Not My Responsibility To Investigate Agege Stadium — Witness

A Deputy Director with the Lagos State Ministry of Youths and Social Development, Mr Jubril Yakubu, yesterday told Justice Oyindamola Ogala of the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja, that it was not within his purview to investigate Agege Stadium where the 12-year-old Chrisland Schools student, Whitney Adediran, allegedly died. Yakubu stated this while being cross-examined by Mrs Bimpe Adegbomogun, counsel for the first defendant.

Yakubu, who had been in the service of the Lagos State Government (LASG) for 24 years, maintained that “Agege Stadium was not within the purview of my investigation as a social welfare officer. “The implementation of the policy doesn’t belong to me, it belongs to the Whole School Assessment Committee, Domestic and Sexual Violation Agency and the Ministry for Youth and Social Development. “My duty is on four principles, which are the general well-being of children, consultation and transparency, early recognition and intervention.

“My duty here is to identify issues that could bring about harm to children in school, and I do not agree that my office and the ministry have failed woefully.” The witness, who further insisted before Justice Ogala that in his report, he mentioned that the cause of death could be established through autopsy, retorted during cross-examination by the second defence counsel, Chief Richard Ahonaruogho (SAN), that everything that came to his knowledge was contained in his report. Yakubu stated that the factfinding of his report was addressed to the management of the ministry, but the same was not indicated in the report.

While adding that the parents of the deceased were not present at the meeting held on February 14, 2023, the witness confirmed that the management of the stadium was also not invited to the fact-finding meeting. The Deputy Director equally confirmed that it was not indicated in his report that the school did not have a child protection officer. In his words: “I visited the parents of the deceased to commiserate with them, but I do not know when the school contacted them.

“I do not rely on social media, and my conclusion that the school was insensitive was not a lie. “I would not be surprised that the absence of the deceased from school on January 20, 2023, was due to her being sick because it is not an issue to me.

“I am not a medical practitioner, so I do not know what anxiety panic attack is.” It would be recalled that the LASG had on March 31, 2023, dragged Chrisland Schools, Opebi, Lagos, its Principal and Vice Principal, alongside two others before the court over the death of Whitney who was said to have been electrocuted on February 9, 2023, during the school’s inter-house sports competition at the Agege Stadium, Lagos State.