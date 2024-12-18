Whither Nigeria’s Envoys?

Share

It is a given all over the world that ambassadorial positions are often given out as political patronage to the president and his party but that does not mean that people will not be appointed to man such important positions.

For instance although Donald Trump does not take over as US President until next month he has already started naming a number of persons as ambassadors designate in his yet to be formed government with most of them being well-known loyalists of his.

Unfortunately 19 months after President Bola Tinubu recalled Nigeria’s ambassadors to Abuja, their positions have remained vacant. This is happening at a time the world is expected to run the country with all kinds of investments.

Foreign Affairs minister, Yusuf Tuggar, assumed office last year straight from his position as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Germany. He understands the importance of high level diplomatic ties and knows that no country will deal wholeheartedly with a nation without ambassadors.

Tinubu’s team should be reminded that other countries have ambassadors in Nigeria and there is a huge lacuna created by his inability to reciprocate that very important gesture. No foreign leader will grant as much audience to a senior embassy staff as a substantive representative.

When the ambassadors were recalled in September 2023, there was promise to bring on a more vibrant set of compatriots as their successors considering the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President.

We are approaching one year after that and nothing has changed and there is no sign that anything will still change in the near future. In March 2024, Tuggar said some names had been submitted to Tinubu for consideration as ambassadors.

A list made up of a top banker and other non-career diplomats was flying all over the place. However, the Presidency promptly issued a statement dismissing it. In May, the Foreign Affairs minister came out to defend the president, blaming the delay on lack of resources.

This sounds out of place when the same government has enough money to embark on such a grandiose project as the Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway and spending N21 billion on completing the official residence of the Vice President.

It does not tell well of a country that is wooing foreign investors when there are no ambassadors in their respective countries to project the potentials of their home nation.

For instance, although Donald Trump does not take over as US President until next month he has already started naming a number of persons as ambassadors designate …

Interfacing with junior embassy officials is enough to put doubts in the minds of serious entrepreneurs and conglomerates of the nations’ we are wooing for investments.

This also calls to question the hurried need to overhaul the presidential fleet when the country’s 109 diplomatic missions, made up of 76 Embassies, 22 High Commissions and 11 Consulates are left without ambassadors. In his diplomatic shuttles, Tinubu will need to explain to foreign leaders why his ambassadors are missing in their countries.

Some of the recalled ambassadors were appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari only in July 2020 but were deployed in January 2021. They were made up of 52 non-career and 43 career ambassadors. Among the career envoys were Tuggar and Dr. Uzoma Emenike, who was moved from the Republic of Ireland to the United States.

The non-career appointees included journalists, Omah Djebah (Thisday) and Debo Adesina (The Guardian). Former minister, Sarafa Ishola, also made the list. During Buhari’s first term, he waited till June 2016 to pick his ambassadors. The announcement met with complaints from various quarters over the geographical distribution.

The appointees had to wait until they were confirmed by the Senate in November before being posted out in December 2021. Another December date is likely should Tinubu decide today to name ambassadors. This is because their names have to be sent to the Senate for confirmation and accreditation will also not happen in days or weeks.

The president should therefore make hay while the sun shines. With all the time lost and spent in waiting, expectations are that the new ambassadors, whenever they are appointed, must be serious minded citizens with proven track records.

There should be no time to name and drop or bring people just to achieve political correctness. Tinubu could take a look at the tenure of General Ike Nwachukwu as Minister of External Affairs, between 1989 and 1991, under Gen. Ibrahim Babangida.

Nigeria stood tall in diplomatic circles, with Chief Emeka Anyaoku as the First Black and African Secretary General of the Commonwealth. Non-career diplomats like Prof. Alaba Ogunsanwo, Prof. Gabriel Olusanya, Prof. Jide Osuntokun, Chief Vincent Okobi and Yusuf Mamman, were sent to nations like Botswana, France, Germany, Togo and Spain, respectively.

Those chosen from within included Lawrence Agubuzu, Jibrin Chinade, Judith Atta, Nkem Wadibia-Anyanwu, Andrew Ajakaiye and George Adetuberu. No serving military officer was favoured. Lt. Col. Dagogo Wilcox (rtd), who was sent to Zaire, had left service.

We advise the president to name new ambassadors soonest. In so doing, he should make the list an admixture of career diplomats and responsible citizens. Walter Mondale became United States Ambassador to Japan, after serving as Vice President. That is quality.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"