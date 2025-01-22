Whitesnake Guitarist, John Sykes, Dies At 65

Share

The British rock guitarist John Sykes, who played with Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy, has died aged 65. A statement on his website said Sykes “passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer”.

It described him as a “thoughtful, kind, and charismatic man whose presence lit up the room” and said that, in his final days, he had expressed a “sincere love and gratitude for his fans”.

Sykes appeared on two Whitesnake albums and cowrote some of the band’s best-known songs, including ‘Still Of The Night’ and ‘Is This Love’, reports the BBC

