New Telegraph

January 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Whitesnake Guitarist, John…

Whitesnake Guitarist, John Sykes, Dies At 65

The British rock guitarist John Sykes, who played with Whitesnake and Thin Lizzy, has died aged 65. A statement on his website said Sykes “passed away after a hard fought battle with cancer”.

It described him as a “thoughtful, kind, and charismatic man whose presence lit up the room” and said that, in his final days, he had expressed a “sincere love and gratitude for his fans”.

Sykes appeared on two Whitesnake albums and cowrote some of the band’s best-known songs, including ‘Still Of The Night’ and ‘Is This Love’, reports the BBC

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

C’River To Take Football To Secondary, Primary Schools – Otu
Read Next

BudgIT Goofed On ‘Sokoto Report’
Share
Copy Link
×