Whitemoney Reveals Why He Bathes With His Clothes On

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Whitemoney, has caused a buzz online after sharing the reason for bathing with his clothes on in the house.

He made this statement while having a conversation with other housemates, including Alex, Cross, and Kim Oprah.

Whitemoney describes himself as a grower, noting that when he is excited, his manhood expands to a gigantic length yet appears little in its regular form.

He explained further that if all the girls knew about the size of what he was carrying, they would quickly experience orgasm.

READ ALSO:

Whitemoney’s disclosure piqued the interest of his fellow housemates, who joined in the debate as they went with the flow.

Following Whitemoney’s comment, netizens aired their opinions, with many doubting him.

One @realanitaoluwo wrote: “If it was really that big he wouldn’t have to talk so much about it.”

southsidegirl___ wrote: “So do you use it on men or women?”

officialcomfortekanem wrote: “The same thing you opened legs the other day in the garden and we didn’t see anything ?”

spicyairmie wrote: “Pere has never said anything about it. Na people dey talk am for Pere. Whitemoney rest, that thing no reach like that just rest.”

mummy_greatlove wrote: “Na this one u go post about him but the positive ones you will do as if you no see am Mtcheeeew.”

officialcomfortekanem wrote: “This guy is all mouth I swear. He can hype himself?”