Whitemoney Reveals Shocking Revelation About His Music Career

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 6 winner, Whitemoney has revealed that music has not started paying him, but he is focused on conveying a very strong message through his songs.

Speaking in a recent interview on BBC Igbo, the reality star spoke on what aspect of music gives him money.

Speaking further, he disclosed that even though he hasn’t, as yet, started making money from people streaming his songs, he, however, makes money from performances.

Whitemoney highlighted that he knows he doesn’t have a voice that might be considered ‘fine’ but he doesn’t sing to please anyone, particularly his detractors.

He said, “The truth is singing has not started paying me, I do not get money from streaming, but I get money from performances. I do not have the best voice but I have a message and melody.

“People criticize me, even those paid to criticize me, what you need to know is that I do not sing to make you feel fine or please you because you do not feed me or fund my musical career.”