White Tigers Lift Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Football Tournament

White Tigers FC on Saturday emerged the winner of the Spires 5-Aside Naija Street Football Tournament played at the Stable Sports Centre, Bode Thomas, Lagos after defeating All Saints FC 2-1 in the final, as they go home with the winning prize money of N5m.

For their efforts, All Saints FC were rewarded with N3m with ASD who defeated 2 Odd FC in the third-place match winning the sum of N1m.

The final was graced by several dignitaries including the Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, the President/Chairman of the Council of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Prof. Deji Olanrewaju, some ex-internationals, and several sports editors.

Speaking during the final, Fatodu applauded the organisers, describing the competition as another laudable competition that will continue to help project the name of the state positively.

“We give thanks to the sponsors and the organisers that understand that it is important to develop and identify our talents so that they can become exportable and they can be useful to the society and they can serve as inspiration to other young people as well within the society,” Fatodu said.

