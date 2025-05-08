White Smoke: Vatican Conclave Elects New Pope

Share

The 133 Cardinal electors gathered in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel have elected a new Pope on Thursday, May 8.

New Telegraph reports that white smoke billowed from the Sistine Chapel chimney on Thursday evening, signalling that Roman Catholic cardinals gathered inside the Vatican had completed the complex and secretive process of selecting a new pope.

The new Pope will appear soon at the central window of St. Peter’s Basilica.

It would be recalled that Cardinals met in secret for the papal conclave’s second day as they sought to elect a new pontiff to succeed Pope Francis.

The conclave opened at the Vatican on Wednesday May 7 but the first rounds of voting resulted in black smoke billowing from the Sistine Chapel’s chimney.

Church leaders hope that the new pope will be able to unite a diverse but divided institution that boasts some 1.4 billion faithful across the globe.

