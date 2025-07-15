White House Visit: When Boakai Diminished Trump

US President Donald John Trump must take a closer look at himself in the mirror to see mud smudged across his face by visiting Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, right inside the White House, of all places.

Swashbuckling Trump felt on top of the world while hosting five African leaders recently. Boakai and his motley crowd of Bassirou Faye of Senegal, Brice Nguema (Gabon), Umaro Embalo (Guinea Bissau) and Mauritania’s Mohammed Ould Ghazouani faced their host over trade talks.

The new American regime is obsessed with tariffs on imports and these African countries are likely going to be hit by at least 10 per cent in the new deal that preaches, ‘Trade, not Aid’. The Chinese and Canadians would not bow to the American Republican. They are fighting back, like real men with balls.

However, Africa, yet to free itself from colonial and neo colonial shackles cannot unite and fight like America’s Northern neighbours or fierce competitors. We thought Trump would have learnt some lessons from the South African leader, Cyril Ramaphosa, after an earlier stormy dialogue. As the Liberian president spoke, Trump interjected: “Such good English. Such beautiful English.

Where did you learn to speak so beautifully? Where? In Liberia? That’s very interesting. I have people at this table who cannot speak nearly as well.” Boakai must have had a good laugh within himself. To make his interrogator look even more diminished, he retorted: “Yes Sir, Yes Sir.”

The Liberian president will be 81 in November, the American turned 79 in June. In some instances, you stoop to conquer. Liberia depends so much on the United States with 48 per cent of its budget coming from American support. According to the Centre for Global Development, the US fund accounts for nearly 2.6 per cent of that country’s gross national income.

This July 2025, Trump scrapped the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Liberia was among the first to receive USAID largesse, in 1961. For a nation that has been through two brutal Civil Wars, going cap in hand to beg should be understood. Boakai’s hands were, therefore, tied. The real loser is Trump. His shortcomings were evident.

Someone should remind Mr Trump that Senegalese and Gabonese speak French, Guineans in Bissau communicate in Portuguese and Mauritanians understand Arabic

That an American president did not know the Monrovia – Washington nexus, says so much about his limited global view. It is a shame that even his aides did not brief him enough before the meeting.

Liberia was founded in 1822 by the American Colonisation Society (ACS), to resettle freed African slaves. The capital city, Monrovia, was named after an American president, James Monroe. Apparently the only thing Trump remembers about one of his 19th century predecessors is the doctrine, ‘America for Americans.’

The fifth president of Liberia, Edward James Roye, was born in Newark, Ohio, in 1815. Son of an Igbo slave, he relocated to Liberia in 1846, just one year before the country became independent in 1847.

Monrovia, formerly Christopolis, is the only other national capital, after Washington DC, named after a past American president. In Monrovia, there are place names like Capitol Hill, West Point, Virginia, New Georgia and Louisiana. A smart American president should be fascinated with the Liberian Flag. It has the same colours that are seen on the American flag.

There is a Lone Star and Stripes. A President George Bush would have done better. Having visited West Africa severally before becoming president, the Senior Bush would have cracked jokes with Boakai, telling him about Americo – Liberians like William Tubman and William Tolbert. Trump studied Economics at University of Pennsylvania. Boakai bagged a post graduate degree from Kansas State University.

The American was dealing with a more experienced leader, a former World Bank Consultant who had been in government since 1983, as Minister, Senate President, Vice President and now President. Trump’s only trump card is the White House. He has not shown quality as a statesman. Respect is earned. Not many Americans have been charged to court for disturbing national peace. Not many faced impeachment.

There is a lot of baggage hanging on the neck of the one who wants to make America Great Again. Someone should remind Mr. Trump that Senegalese and Gabonese speak French, Guineans in Bissau communicate in Portuguese and Mauritanians understand Arabic. That they even spoke some English is a plus.

The American president cannot communicate in any of these languages. Poor him, Vladimir Putin picks English; Emmanuel Macron is an English Grammarian. In trying to ridicule a fellow president, Trump lowered the American esteem. White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly described it as ‘heartfelt compliments’. No, it was a heart breaking behavioural convulsion and honestly, below American standards.