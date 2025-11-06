White House: Trump’s Watching Unfolding Situation in Nigeria Very Closely

US President, Donald Trump, is watching the unfolding situation in Nigeria very closely, White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has disclosed.

She said this during a question and answer session after a press briefing at the White House on Tuesday. Last week Trump said the US will enter Nigeria “guns-a-blazing” over alleged attacks on Christians in the country.

This is after the US President made a declaration designating Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), citing the “killing of Christians”.

When asked if the White House had heard back from the Nigerian government, Leavitt said. “As the President stated, if the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the United States will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria.

“And the US may take action to wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities, especially against innocent women and children.” She added: “I don’t have any further announcements on that today but I can assure you the President of the United States is watching the situation unfold very closely as is our Secretary of State Marco Rubio.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has repeatedly rejected the narrative of Christian genocide in the country, stressing that insecurity in the country is indiscriminate.

The government had also expressed commitment to protecting all citizens, regardless of faith. However, it is not yet clear if Abuja has officially communicated its position directly to Washington.