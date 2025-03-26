White House: Russia, Ukraine Agree To Ceasefire In Black Sea

Share

The White House has said Russia and Ukraine have agreed to ensure safe passage for commercial shipping in the Black Sea and stop military strikes. Washington releases separate statements after American officials met representatives from both countries in Saudi Arabia.

Ukraine agrees to stop military force in the Black Sea, but says any movement of Russian naval vessels would be a violation of the agreement. “It is too early to say that it will work, but these were the right meetings, the right decisions,” said President Zelensky.

On its part Russia has said certain sanctions on banks, insurers, and food exporters must be lifted before the ceasefire comes into force. Meanwhile, just before the Black Sea agreement was announced, Tulsi Gabbard, the US Director of National Intelligence spoke.

In a briefing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, she said Russia remained a major security threat, particularly because of its cyber-attack capabilities and its vast nuclear arsenal.

“Among Russia’s most concerning developments is a new satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon,” she has told the committee. Also speaking Zelensky said the deal to halt strikes in the Black Sea is a step in the right direction.

“It is too early to say that it will work, but these were the right meetings, the right decisions, the right steps,” he told reporters in Kyiv.

“No one can accuse Ukraine of not moving towards sustainable peace after this.” US President Trump has previously accused Zelensky of standing in the way of peace negotiations.

“This guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, just days after his dramatic showdown with Zelensky in the Oval Office.

