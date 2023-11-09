White House: Israel Agrees To 4-Hour Daily Cease Fire In Gaza

The White House on Thursday said Israel has agreed to put in place a four-hour daily humanitarian cease-fire in its assault on Hamas in northern Gaza starting from November 9, 2023.

The development is coming barely a month after the commencement of an intense war between the Israeli military and Hamas militants.

President Joe Biden had asked Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu to institute the daily cease-fire during a Monday call to secure a second pathway for civilians to flee fighting.

United States (US) National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby said that the first humanitarian cease-fire would be commenced on Thursday and that the Israelis had committed to announcing each four-hour window at least three hours in advance.

According to him, Israel also was opening a second corridor for civilians to flee the areas that are the current focus of its military campaign against Hamas, with a coastal road joining the territory’s main north-south highway.

Correspondingly, President Joe Biden also told reporters that he had asked the Israelis for a cease-fire longer than three days during negotiations over the release of some hostages held by Hamas, though he said there was no possibility of a general cease-fire.

READ ALSO:

Asked if he was frustrated by Netanyahu over the delays in instituting humanitarian pauses, Biden said, “It’s taken a little longer than I hoped”.

Kirby told reporters Thursday that a cease-fire could be useful to getting all 239 hostages back with their families including the less than 10 Americans that we know are being held. “So if we can get all the hostages out, that’s a nice finite goal”.

Humanitarian cease-fire can be useful in the transfer process, he added.

In a blunt call for Israel to halt military operations in the territory to allow for the immediate and increased delivery of assistance, Blinken said the situation would drive Palestinians toward further radicalism and effectively end prospects for any eventual resumption of peace talks to end the conflict.

French President Emmanuel Macron opened a Gaza aid conference on Thursday with an appeal for Israel to protect civilians, saying that all lives have equal worth and that fighting terrorism can never be carried out without rules.