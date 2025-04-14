White House Doctor: Trump In Excellent Cognitive And Physical Health

Share

US President Donald Trump is in “excellent cognitive and physical health”, his White House physician has said.

In the first annual physical of his second presidential term at a Washington DC-area hospital, Trump was also found to have “scaring on the right ear from a gunshot wound”, after an assassination attempt last July.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function,” his doctor, Captain Sean Barbabella, said in a memo.

At 78, Trump was the oldest president to take office in January, though his predecessor, Joe Biden, was older at 82 by the time he left.

As a part of Friday’s nearly five-hour medical examination at the Walter Reed hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Trump received several blood tests, a cardiac examination and ultrasounds, said his doctor.

“His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being,” Dr Barbabella wrote in the memo released by the White House yesterday.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

