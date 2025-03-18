New Telegraph

March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. White House Denies…

White House Denies Defying Judge’s Order Over Deportations To El Salvador

The White House has denied an accusation from rights groups that it flouted due process by defying a judge’s order while carrying out deportations at the weekend.

A group of 238 alleged Venezuelan gang members, plus 23 alleged members of the international MS-13 gang, were sent from the US to a prison in El Salvador. Some were removed from the country under a law not used since World War Two.

The move came despite a temporary block issued by a judge. The White House said the judge’s order itself was not lawful and was issued after the group was deported.

Neither the US government nor El Salvador has identified the detainees, or provided details of their alleged criminality or gang membership.

Announcing the move on Saturday, Trump accused Tren de Aragua (TdA) of “perpetrating, attempting, and threatening an invasion or predatory incursion against the territory of the United States”.

He invoked the Alien Enemies Act – a piece of legislation that dates to 1798, which was designed to allow non-citizens to be deported in times of war or invasion.

Campaigners have questioned Trump’s justification. The act was used to process 137 of the total of 261 people who were deported, a senior administration official told CBS News, the BBC’s US partner.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Abia Moves Stable Electricity, Signs Electricity Bill Into Law
Read Next

Max Air To Resume Operations After Suspension – NCAA
Share
Copy Link
×