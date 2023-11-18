White Collar Jobs Not Readily Available, Benue NYSC Coordinator Tells Corps Members

The Benue State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Abe Dankaro Ashumate has called on the 2023 Batch C, Stream 1, corps members to embrace skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development in the orientation camp.

He also urged them to embrace hands-on training as the best option during and after the national service.

He reminded them that white-collar jobs were not readily available again, according to a statement from the Principal Public Relations Officer, NYSC Benue State, Victoria Ogwuche on Saturday.

He made the call on Saturday while interacting with the media during the SAED closing ceremony of 9 days of camp training and Inter Platoons Exhibition/ Skills Competition held at NYSC permanent Orientation Camp, Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State.

He stated that the skills they acquired should be enough to make them stand.

He also encouraged the youths to enrol in post-camp training to perfect their skills in order to stand tall amongst the committee of entrepreneurs.

“NYSC being a dynamic organization came up with the SAED Program to prepare them for both in Camp and post Camp training,” he stressed.

He informed them that the management of NYSC has put in place arrangements with funding agencies and partners, to support their businesses.

The Coordinator further encouraged the corps members to take advantage of the opportunities provided by NYSC SAED and funding partners to develop and optimize their businesses.

Earlier, the Assistant Director, Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development branch, NYSC Benue, Mr Teidu Jacob, in his opening remarks, advised the corps members to continue their post-camp training activities.

He assured them that there are many funding opportunities to explore and develop their businesses.

At the end of the competition, cash prizes, plaques and trophies were presented to the first, second, and third categories of winners in the five different skill sets competed for; namely leather work, barbing, fashion and design; hair styling and makeup.