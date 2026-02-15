Whistleblowing: Nigeria Recovers Over N100bn

The Whistle Blowing Policy, launched by the Federal Government of Nigeria in December 2016, has enabled the country to recover over N100 billion in looted funds, Minister of State for Finance, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, has disclosed.

Dr. Uzoka made this known during a one-day nationwide sensitization programme on the Whistle Blowing Policy Implementation in Nigeria, held at the Sokoto Pinnacle Guest Inn Resort.

The event brought together participants from various fields to encourage reporting of fraud, bribery, looting of government funds, financial misconduct, and other forms of corruption.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Dr. Uzoka emphasized the importance of the sensitization, saying it would help identify gaps and create a roadmap for the future.

She appealed to all to collaborate with authorities to expose corruption and urged the Sokoto State government to domesticate and institutionalize the Whistle Blowing Policy.

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, clarified that whistleblowers are guardians of integrity who help expose wrongdoing and protect public resources.

He reiterated that the effectiveness of the Whistle Blowing Policy rests largely on the assurance of protection for those who come forward.