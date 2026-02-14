Whistleblowing: Nigeria Recovers Over ₦100bn, EFCC Pushes For Protection Law

The Whistle Blowing Policy, launched by the Federal Government of Nigeria in December 2016, has enabled the country to recover over ₦100 billion in looted funds, Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, has disclosed.

Dr Uzoka made this known during a one-day nationwide sensitisation programme on the Whistle Blowing Policy Implementation in Nigeria, held at the Sokoto Pinnacle Guest Inn Resort.

The event brought together participants from various fields to encourage reporting of fraud, bribery, looted government funds, financial misconduct, and other forms of corruption.

Addressing the gathering virtually, Dr Uzoka emphasised the importance of the sensitisation, saying it would help identify gaps and create a roadmap for the future0]She appealed to all to collaborate with authorities to expose corruption and urged the Sokoto State government to domesticate and institutionalise the Whistle Blowing Policy.

Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, represented by Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, clarified that whistleblowers are guardians of integrity who help expose wrongdoing and protect public resources.

He reiterated that the effectiveness of the Whistle Blowing Policy rests largely on the assurance of protection for those who come forward.

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, represented by State Commissioner of Finance, Muhammad Jabbi Shagari, stressed that his administration has zero tolerance for public embezzlement and would continue to support the federal government’s efforts to strengthen the Whistle Blowing Policy.

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, represented by Kamilu Ibrahim Gebi, appealed for a law to protect whistleblowers, saying the enthusiasm towards whistleblowing had declined lately in Nigeria.

The EFCC boss urged the National Assembly to consider the urgent passage of a law protecting those who risk their lives to disclose corruption issues.