Whingan: Championing Initiatives That Promote Good Governance

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU writes on how the member representing Badagry Federal Constituency of Lagos State in the House of Representatives, Hon Sesi Whingan, has consistently advocated policies and projects benefiting his constituents and to ensure their voices are heard

When Sesi Whingan emerged to represent Badagry federal constituency at the National Assembly, he proceeded to the Green Chamber with a people-centric vision to deliver dividends of democracy to his constituents. He vowed not to be debarred in his mission despite the challenging political climate in his terrain.

A young legislature who had established himself as a philanthropist with adequate connection to the grassroots, Whingan had involved in women and youth empowerment programmes, enhanced social services, job creation, educational and tourism development to mention a few.

When the lawmaker emerged as the deputy chairman of the House on Petroleum Resources (Upstream), he harnessed the position to facilitate development efforts for the country’s economic progression and made concerted efforts for the approval of government palliatives and other benefits to ameliorate the effects of subsidy removal.

His commitment to legislation gave birth to no fewer than 12 bills in the 10th National Assembly. In his interaction with journalists recently during his visit to Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, Whingan emphasized the importance of meaningful collaboration with relevant bodies and authorities in achieving vibrant political leadership and services in the interest of the people.

He said: “We have diligently shuttled between Abuja and Lagos, forging meaningful relationships including a productive partnership with Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to address critical issues in Badagry federal constituency.

“We have established robust relationships with government agencies for positive outcomes in terms of job opportunities, project execution and educational access for the youth in the constituency. “Some of these agencies are Federal Character Commission, Abuja, Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Education and the Federal Ministry of Works among others.”

Many schools across Badagry were renovated and constructed. Part of his concerted efforts is the resuscitation of the moribund Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) in Badagry, where administrative activities have actively resumed. Outstanding teachers and students have also been recognized and handsomely rewarded by Sesi initiative for excellence. Badagry 1000TTP graduands were rewarded with cash grant and laptops after the completion of their trainings Widows across the Badagry Federal constituency were empowered in their thousands, trained in many business skills with cash empowerment to support their businesses.

The lawmaker facilitated hundreds of job opportunities for youths in his constituency to be dutifully engaged. Many empowerment programmes on fishing, tailoring and other vocational skills were organised for interested individuals to make decent living. The harrowing experience of Gbaji-ApaOwode road users was mitigated, when the lawmaker secured N6 billion for the construction of the long time cratered road, a border road between Nigeria and Benin Republic.

In order to achieve grassroots development and good governance, the lawmaker also facilitated the moving of viable motions and sponsoring of bills in the interest of the people. These are Palm Oil Development Bill, Oil and Gas Investment and Free Zone Bill, Environmental Health Bill, Cancer Registry bill, Trade union Amendment Bill, Internet Child Pornography Prevention Bill and Explosive Act Amendment Bill.

Recently, a civil society organisation under the aegis of Day Break Foundation based in Ekiti State led by Dr. Kehinde Salako conducted an independent assessment on federal lawmakers in the SouthWest. The assessment was carried out according to their performances based on people-oriented programmes, grassroots development and good governance. The format of the evaluation was made in field verification, stakeholder engagement, and citizen feedback to provide an overview based on legislative accomplishments, constituency development, empowerment initiatives and public-perceived effectiveness.

The organisation commended the legislative efforts of Hon. Whingan, saying the lawmaker has clearly demonstrated a strong alignment with constituency needs and national priorities. “The lawmaker has built and renovated many schools in Badagry federal constituency, offered scholarship to the indigent, provided educational materials in large forms to the students and skill acquisition to youths for self-reliance.

With this and many more, he has been able to expand educational infrastructure, human capital development and societal growth “Many constituents have directly benefited from federal job opportunities facilitated through his legislative interventions, translating policy advocacy into practical socio- economic outcomes at the grassroots. “The CSO’s field verification confirms visible and well-executed projects in the constituency, infrastructure development, solar-powered boreholes and street lights, modern medical equipment and improvement of healthcare service delivery, drainage systems in flood-prone areas, road grading and asphalt laying to improve mobility and trade.

“Residents confirmed that these projects have enhanced daily living and strengthened community safety. Health and welfare initiatives have provided critical support to vulnerable groups and improved community well-being and provided emergency support for the indigent,” Salako said. Hon. Whingan, on his part, declared that he has been able to support livelihoods through his initiatives on women and youth empowerment.

His words: “With these measures, we have strengthened local economies, boosted small businesses and provide income generating opportunities particularly for women and young people “Constituency development and representation are not just duties, they are privilege. Effective representation impacts on communities. Many people encounter struggles due to lack of access to basic facilities hence my passion about ensuring our constituency is provided with the resources and attention it deserves. “I’m committed to listening to my people, understanding their needs and fighting for their interests.

It is about creating opportunities, improving infrastructure and empowering our youths. Every Nigeria deserves a voice in government. “It is not just about roads, schools or hospitals. I is about dignity, hope, and a better future. I’m passionate about proving that politics can be a force for good, serving with integrity and transparency.”