Where Will Lookman Play Next Season As Europe Scramble For Eagles Star?

Ademola Lookman is a key player in the upcoming summer transfer market, with several top European clubs showing interest in the Atalanta striker.

Although his contract runs until summer 2026, recent criticism from coach Gian Piero Gasperini over a missed penalty has raised speculation about his future, making a summer departure increasingly likely. Following are the clubs linked with the player:

Arsenal

The Gunners chased Lookman last summer, and they are believed to have returned for the striker with renewed vigour.

Coach Mikel Arteta sees Lookman as perfectly suited for his style of play, as he looks to replace the forward with inconsistent Martinelli on the left side of the attack.

The Spaniard is even more enchanted by Lookman’s versatility, which includes playing as a top striker and operating on the right side of the front line in case favourite Bukayo Saka is unavailable.

He simply can cover many grounds and will certainly be an important addition as the Gunners hope to launch another title charge next term.

Liverpool

Muhammed Salah is irreplaceable at Liverpool but the Reds feel Lookman is one of the few stars capable of stepping into the shoes of the Egyptian.

The Pharaohs’ captain has refused to commit to a new contract at Liverpool, with an exit this summer looking increasingly likely.

There are strong in dications that Salah is holding out for a mouthwatering move to Saudi Arabia next summer as he approaches the last lap of his career.

He is arguably the best player in the world at the moment and has been the major driver as the Reds target Premier League and Champions League titles.

However, the hierarchy at Anfield is already planning for the future without the talismanic forward and identified Lookman as the perfect replacement for his fellow African.

Manchester United

Coach Ruben Amorim is desperate to rebuild Manchester United and has identified Lookman as one of the players capable of helping him to succeed on the project.

The Portuguese is reportedly unimpressed by the quality of players he inherited at Old Trafford as most of them worryingly couldn’t function in the coach’s philosophy and according to Tuttomercatoweb, Amorim sees Lookman as a player he can rely on and he is desperate to bring in back to England next summer.

Chelsea

Chelsea, previously linked with Lookman, may rekindle their interest, especially amid Mykhailo Mudryk’s provisional suspension for doping.

Lookman’s versatility and experience in the Premier League make him a viable option for the Blues and the former Premier League champions shouldn’t have a problem meeting the player’s £65million valuation.

Newcastle and West Ham

The two Premier League clubs are also said to be interested in the forward but they are being discouraged by the price tag of £65million placed on the forward by Napoli.

Atletico Madrid

According to Spanish outlet, Fichajes, La Liga giants, Atlético Madrid, are considering a move for Lookman, as one of the possible replacements for French star Antoine Griezmann Like Lookman, the 33-year-old’s contract at the Wanda Metropolitano expires in the summer of 2026, but there are reports that he might leave for the Major League Soccer in America at the end of the 2024/2025 season.

Fichajes reports that the club’s hierarchy has started work as they begin the search for an ideal replacement for the club’s legend, adding that Lookman is one of the players targeted by the club.

Napoli

Napoli are expected to return for Lookman as they race to secure a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who left the former Serie A champions for Paris Saint-Germain in a €75 million move, leaving a major creative void in the squad.

Lookman, who won the Africa Player of the Year award in December, has emerged as a strong replacement, with Napoli considering a swap deal involving forward Giacomo Raspadori.

Juventus

Lookman is Juventus’ number one target ahead of the summer transfer window as the Old Lady are set to undergo some squad changes with coach Thiago Motta looking to shape the team to fit his style of play.

According to Juventus News 24, the former Italian champions have made Lookman their number one target this summer.

