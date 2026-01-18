Where Is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

We must all be bothered by the patriotic remarks by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, in questioning the whereabouts of our President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi, in raising the question on his X handle, noted that the President had spent significant time outside the country, while Nigeria was facing a national emergency.

He asked: “In the midst of this chaos, where has our President been, spending 196 days abroad in 2025 alone—more than he has spent within his own country, at a time when we face profound crises”?

In a system that is properly governed along the lines of democracy with its basic principles of checks and balances among the arms of government – executive, legislature and judiciary, this is an issue that should demand serious attention.

Unfortunately, it is being treated as if it does not matter. Of course, you may dismiss the observation by Obi as being expected of someone in opposition.

But it is quite instructive and germane, especially at this period of worsening socio-economic conditions in the country.

The closest Nigerians came to know about the President’s current absence was through a terse statement on Sunday, December 28, 2025 announcing his departure from Lagos for Europe as part of his end-of year break, ahead of his official visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The release added that the President was scheduled to participate in the 2026 edition of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit, following an invitation from the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The summit was expected to be held in early January. The next mention of the President was in a heavily contested picture depicting him in a private meeting with his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, in France. A section of the media alleged that the picture was an Artificial Intelligence (AI)- generated image.

But the Presidency disagreed, insisting that it was real. Another occasion Nigerians were presented with an image of President Tinubu was in a presumed session with UAE officials.

Whatever it was, the fact is that Tinubu and his handlers have not demonstrated sufficient respect to Nigerians who, they claim, voted him to office.

The latest disappearance is not the first time the President would be missing in action. It has rather become habitual to the point of his being the butt of jokes among Nigerians on social media platforms.

For a country that has been going through rough edges in terms of shrinking economy, burgeoning unemployment market, rising inflation and debilitating insecurity, the president being away at this time, amounts to serious disservice.

Since the beginning of the year, more than one hundred Nigerians have been dispatched to their early graves by the murderous activities of bandits, terrorists and all shades of criminals.

At moments of national emergency as Nigeria presently finds itself, leadership matters, a leader’s presence counts. It is not for nothing that in the Military, retired personnel and reservists remain prepared to support active-duty military forces during emergencies, wars, or natural disasters.

For the President, the demands and expectations are more. Forget about the lazy explanation by Tinubu’s foot soldiers that he can govern from anywhere, his physical presence matters. Occupying the office is not a prize to be won but a job to be done.

That is the essence of the title; Commander-In-Chief. Being the President goes beyond snatching power in cahoots with corrupt election supervisors and running with it.

Leadership is not a tea party. It is a calling that entails sacrifice, commitment and dedication. That was the point made by the iconic Nelson Mandela, former South African President, at the Albert Luthuli Centenary Celebrations, on April 25, 1998, when he advised; “real leaders must be ready to sacrifice all for the freedom of their people”.

Mandela did not just mouth the mantra, he lived and manifested it. Leaders are supposed to lead from the front on moments of uncertainties.

But for Tinubu, it is a different ball game. He has largely outsourced his functions to ineffectual unelected aides and remains ensconced in the comfort of better managed foreign land, not bothered at the plight of the citizens at home.

There can be no better description of betrayal of trust to his supporters and mismanagement of the country.

Nigerians, as it is, can no longer sleep with their eyes closed due to the rising scale of insecurity and ravaging poverty in the land.

Agreed, the security challenges did not commence with the present administration. But governance is a continuum, entailing inheritance of assets and liabilities of the previous administration.

Tinubu does not therefore have any excuse for sleeping on duty, especially as the tempo of the uncertainties has escalated. Painfully enough, not much is being done to address the situation.

But for the timely strike by the United States of America (USA) forces against the terrorists in Sokoto in the early hours of December 25, 2025, Nigerians would have woken up to gory tales of coordinated attacks against Christian and other worship centres in some parts of the country.