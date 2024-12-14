Where I’m Today Was Once A Prayer Point – Queen Dami

Share

One of the ex-wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Queen Dami has broken her silence following a public fallout with her controversial Nigerian singer’s boyfriend, Portable.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable accused Dami of infidelity and attempting to disrupt his marriage, prompting a heated exchange between the pair.

In response, Dami declared that she was done with the relationship and packed out of the house the singer rented for her, saying she could no longer endure the turmoil.

Following the end of her relationship with the singer, Queen Dami took to her Instagram page to reflect on her life’s journey.

Sharing stunning photos of herself, she expressed gratitude for her current state and optimism for the future.

She wrote: “Where I am today was once a prayer point. God, this is me trusting you for where you’re taking me next.”

In another post, she hinted at a shift in her approach to relationships, saying, “I didn’t change. I just started treating people the way they treat me.✌️ Sweet dreams .”

This has sparked widespread attention with fans and followers weighing in on the drama.

While some supported Dami’s decision to walk away, others questioned the public nature of their dispute.

