Where Food Meets Family: How GTCO’s Holiday Festival Turned Lagos Into Yuletide Dining Table

The expansive GT Centre in Oniru, Lagos, was transformed into something far bigger than an exhibition ground. It became a festive town square—alive with music, aromas of simmering soups and sizzling grills, children’s laughter, and the hum of commerce—when Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc. (GTCO) hosted the maiden GTCO Food and Drink Festival (Holiday Edition).

Timed deliberately for the yuletide season, the Holiday Edition, which held on December 20 and 21, 2025, reimagined GTCO’s already popular annual Food and Drink Festival as a family-centred celebration of food, culture and togetherness.

For two days, thousands of Lagos residents, returnee Nigerians from the diaspora, and curious tourists streamed into Oniru, turning the venue into a culinary tourism hotspot and reaffirming food’s power to unite families and communities during the holidays.

A festival designed for the season

Unlike previous editions held midyear, the Holiday Edition leaned fully into the spirit of Christmas and endof-year bonding. There were no master classes or formal learning sessions this time. Instead, GTCO deliberately stripped the programme back to its essentials: food, drink, family, music and fun.

According to GTCO’s Corporate Communications team, the decision was intentional. “We wanted it to be about food, drink, family, and the holiday,” one official explained. “This is not a time to overload people with thinking.

It’s about shared experiences and having a great time together.” The result was a noticeably different atmosphere. Large children’s play area—bigger than in previous editions—kept families together for hours, while DJ Raves and live performances created a carnival mood. Parents ate, children played, friends reunited, and strangers bonded over plates of ‘amala,’ jollof rice and roasted corn.

Free Stalls, big opportunities

At the heart of the festival were 213 food vendors, all selected from more than 4,000 applications received nationwide. For many small and medium enterprises (SMEs), securing a stall at the GTCO Food and Drink Festival is considered a major breakthrough—and this Holiday Edition was no exception.

Crucially, GTCO provided stalls completely free of charge, removing one of the biggest barriers SMEs face at major exhibitions. “It’s not about profitability,” GTCO officials repeatedly emphasised.

“It’s about creating a platform.” Over 80 per cent of the vendors at the Holiday Edition were first-time participants, many of whom had applied unsuccessfully for years. For them, the festival was not just a sales opportunity, but a launchpad—offering visibility, customer feedback, networking and brand credibility.

From Local staples to modern twists

Walking through the Street Food Hub felt like travelling across Nigeria in a single afternoon. At Amala Skylolo, a food joint that traces its roots to Bodija Market in Ibadan, long queues formed as tourists and Lagos residents alike sought an authentic taste of the Yoruba staple.

A wrap of amala sold for N500, kpomo for N500, while goat meat went for N3, 000 — prices many customers described as fair given the quality and portions. Nearby, Boli Bazaar drew steady traffic with roasted plantain, boiled and roasted corn, coconut and ube (local pear).

The founder, who started the business at the GTB Adeyemo Alakija area in Victoria Island, said she has not missed a single GTCO Food and Drink Festival since inception. “Being part of this programme has helped my business grow,” she said, already looking forward to the 2026 edition. At Akara & Co, 10 pieces of the popular bean cake sold for N2, 500, while Polo Club Suya satisfied meat lovers with barbecued beef and ram at N1, 500 per portion.

SMEs telling bigger stories

Beyond sales, many vendors spoke of visibility and growth. Abosede Oladebo, CEO of Boslabos Global Concepts, showcased products like crunchy plantain chips, peppered ‘kulikuli’, made from ground fried groundnuts, beans flour and ‘Ijebu garry’. For her, the festival was a chance to introduce traditional snacks to a broader, more diverse audience.

Similarly, Abacha Kitchen Limited, an online food business specialising in African salad, used the festival to step offline and connect physically with customers.

“Participating here creates awareness and helps us expand our clientele,” the operator said. At Firewood Jollof, the smoky aroma of rice cooked over firewood drew customers continuously. Some ate on the spot; others packed takeaway meals for family gatherings at home—proof that the festival extended beyond the venue into living rooms across Lagos.

Innovations on display

Some vendors used the platform to challenge food stereotypes. Larder Limited, known for coconutand pineapple-infused ‘garri’ and tapioca, highlighted how innovation can add nutritional value to everyday Nigerian foods. “Garri is the most consumed meal in Nigeria,” said sales representative, Helen Arowobusoye. “We’re giving back to the community by making it healthier and more appealing.”

Meanwhile, Dora Food Inc., an online pastry brand founded by Yodora Umogbai, used the festival to experience physical retail for the first time.

“I wanted to reach customers beyond social media,” she said. “The response has been amazing.” Healthy eating also found a home at the festival. Greenbaskit promoted dried fruit mixes and healthy African snacks while actively seeking distributors and corporate partners, turning the event into a business matchmaking space.

Families as tourists

For many attendees, the festival doubled as a holiday outing. Chisom Igbokwe, a first-time visitor, described the experience as “very nice.” She attended after being encouraged by a friend who works with GTBank. Like many others, she stayed for hours—eating, listening to music and soaking in the festive energy.

In this sense, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival functioned as a form of domestic tourism, drawing families who might otherwise travel abroad or stay home. Hotels, transport services and nearby businesses also benefited from the increased foot traffic, underscoring the festival’s ripple effect on the local economy.

Beyond CSR: A purposeful platform

While GTCO frames the festival as part of its corporate social responsibility, executives argue it goes deeper than that. “It’s platform-driven,” a GTCO official explained. “When you create a platform and sustain it for over eight years, it becomes less about what you gain and more about the impact you make.”

That impact is measurable: increased sales for vendors, brand growth, job creation, and improved confidence among small business owners. In a challenging economic climate, such outcomes feed directly into Nigeria’s broader economy. By bringing thousands of consumers to one space, GTCO also lowers the cost of customer acquisition for SMEs— something many could not afford independently.

A holiday table for nation

As the sun set over Oniru on the second day, families lingered, music played on, and vendors counted sales while exchanging contacts with new customers and distributors.

The atmosphere captured what GTCO appears to be aiming for: a festival that feels less like a bank-sponsored event and more like a national holiday table— where everyone is welcome. In merging food, family, enterprise and celebration, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival (Holiday Edition) did more than entertain.

It demonstrated how thoughtfully designed platforms can boost individual businesses, strengthen community bonds, and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s economic and cultural life. For many who attended, it was not just a festival. It was a reminder that even in tough times, shared meals, shared spaces and shared opportunities can still bring a nation together.