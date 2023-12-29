Where Are Our Creeds?

Just like the last Moslem celebration, the razzmatazz which attended the 2023 Christmas celebrations has offered one yet another opportunity to do an appraisal of the religiousness of Nigerians. In all these, one would expect behavioural patterns or indices which correspond to this outward piety displayed in Nigeria. However, it is unfortunate to say that there is no congruence between the effusive religiosity of Nigerians and their actions or daily lives. A yawning gap exists between the creeds which Nigerians profess and their conducts.

This gap is the bane of Nigeria as a country just as it is the greatest undoing of the individual citizens of Nigeria. A religious classification of Nigerian leaders show that those who messed Nigeria up over the years were either Moslems or Christians whose respective inauguration as leaders were preceded by pious Moslem services or interdenominational Christian church services where- in the virtues and doctrines of the respective religions were elaborately preached and professed. Sometimes, relevant religious scriptures like the Qur’an or the Bible were handed out as guideposts to the prospective leaders.

Over the years, there is no evidence that those who sat at the helm of affairs of the country at federal, state and local government levels were true Muslims and Christians. Beyond the pharisaic verbal profession of either Islamic or Christian religion, there was no Muslem or Christian evidence in the official conducts and transactions of those leaders. This is heartbreaking, considering that the best countries of the world are often ruled by Muslims and Christians.

The creeds of both religions forbid corruption and recommend lean appetite for food and wealth. The primitive acquisition which has become the tradition of those in the rungs of leadership in Nigeria contradicts this scriptural enjoinment for modesty and contentment. How can one reconcile this religious tenet with the reported lootings in the various ministries, departments and agencies at the various tiers of government?

Why has the Nigerian system been managed by Christians and Muslims in such a way that nothing is working well even in the face of massive human and natural resources? Our soil is vast, rich and arable. The weather is conducive to both agricultural activities and human or animal life. Nigeria is blessed too with adequate rainfall and other necessary things sufficient to make the nation a haven for investment, tourism and human habitation. Even the population of Nigerian is a veritable asset for industrialisation.

The examples of the nation of Israel which, without rainfall, has been able to earn good foreign exchange through the irrigation system of farming; and China as well as India who used their respective population to negotiate and activate sustainable industrialisation and technological development are there for Nigeria to copy. Followers of the recent revelations of incidents of corruption which constitute the mere icing on Nigeria’s larger than life cake of corruption wonder what happened to whistle blowing, leaking of official documents, and conscientious resignation or principled objections against corruption in Nigeria’s civil service.

The truth is that even the bureaucracy in the country otherwise known as civil servants seem to have pitched themselves against Nigerian leaders in a negative competition over who will steal more from the public treasury. This is why accountants and internal auditors of MDA in Nigeria have gone dumb, deaf and redundant. The dependence on external auditors which are mainly foreign for reliable audit reports of MDA in Nigeria is a loud vote of no confidence on the financial officers of the Nigerian bureaucracy.

Even the creation of the now fully politicised Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were mere unnecessary duplications arising from the acquiescence of accountants and internal auditors in the Nigerian bureaucracy to corruption. Members of the bureaucracy should also help the country and her citizens by waking up to their traditional responsibilities which are guided by civil service rules.

So far, beyond the normal entry behaviour of arresting and detaining sensitive officials of predecessor administrations who might have posed threats to the ascension of successor administrations, Nigerians are yet to feel the pulse of President Bola Tinubu’s administration against corruption. This has led to the muffled fears of Nigerians who pray that President Tinubu’s promise to continue the “good” works of PMB should not include the unbridled looting of the country as seen under the previous administration.

It is recommended that the Tinubu administration should pay serious attention to the full development of the overflowing potentials of the Nigerian agricultural sector not just to feed hungry Nigerians, but to equally provide raw materials for agro-based industries and export Nigeria’s rich agricultural products to other countries and earn foreign exchange.

Like China and India, Tinubu should use the great market which Nigeria’s large population has become to attract multinational companies to establish their companies in Nigeria and provide jobs for our teeming youths instead of allowing them to render Nigerians as mere consumers by shipping finished products to them at high foreign exchange rate. In summary, Tinubu should prove cynics and critics of the Muslim-Muslim ticket wrong by bringing the efficient system and good governance witnessed in countries like the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia where Muslims govern to Nigeria.