When You Marry You Go Understand, Davido Tells Fan

Nigerian afrobeats singer and songwriter, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has opened up on why he has become less active on social media.

Davido, who holds the title of the most-followed African artist online, hinted that his marriage is the main reason he no longer spends as much time posting and engaging on his platforms.

The DMW boss made this revelation while responding to a concerned fan on X who expressed worry over his three-day absence.

The fan wrote: “Davido never post for over 3 days now. I miss my idolo.”

In a lighthearted response, Davido replied: “When u marry, u go understand.. lol”

New Telegraph recalls that Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, tied the knot in a lavish white wedding ceremony held in Miami, Florida, in August 2025.

The couple recently celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary on Thursday, September 11, 2025. Chioma marked the milestone by sharing a touching clip from their glamorous wedding, expressing gratitude and joy for their journey so far.

Davido also celebrated the moment, leaving a heartfelt comment under her post, describing their wedding day as “the best day ever.”