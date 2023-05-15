When will this impunity stop?

Secession is never a tea party in any country. It was never easy when Pakistan seceded from India in 1947. Nor when Bangladesh also seceded from Pakistan in 1971 after the Bangladesh Liberation War. But today, they are three prosperous countries.

Secession can be like a divorce proceeding between husband and wife which can be quite nasty. But one of the parties can fight to keep together a troubled union. The 16th President of the United States (U.S.), Abraham Lincoln, successfully fought a war to keep the country together during the American Civil War between 1861 and 1865.

Nigeria also fought a war between 1967 and 1970 to ensure that the country left behind in 1960 by the British was not balkanised.

Even if separation was inevitable, every country would still strive to maintain that balance of stability. In this modern era, there is what is known as referendum to determine the future of a particular entity or the law that will govern a group of people. Once the majority of the people support a particular course of action, that is where everybody will go.

That was why the September 18 Scottish Independence Referendum was held to determine whether that country would continue to remain in the United Kingdom, an alliance that came into being in 1707.

After living together with Northern Ireland, Wales and England in the United Kingdom for 307 years, some elements in Scotland believed they would be better off governing their own country.

The turnout of Scots during voting was about 85 percent. The electorate answered with ‘Yes’ or ‘No’, and the ‘No’ side won with 55.3 per cent voting against independence.

Leading the ‘Yes’ voters was a group called “Yes Scotland” while another group, “Better Together” led the ‘No’ group.

Issues such as currency for the new independent Scotland, public expenditure, European Union (EU) membership and North Sea oil were canvassed to sway voters.

In summary, at the heart of the campaign was self determination and devolution of power.

It is instructive to note that throughout the campaign and despite the security implication of such a move by Scotland to secede through referendum, there were no threat, violence, anarchy or intimidation of those with opposing views. There was no name calling. Only issues were discussed.

From London to Edinburgh, all the major speakers tried to galvanise their opinion on the need for Scotland to stay in the union or leave and I didn’t see political thugs or roughnecks storming venues of such deliberations, despite arguments for or against the planned secession.

All the major international news channels such as Cable News Network (CNN), British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Al Jazeera and Sky News beamed the voting live and I was surprised that there was no single security agent wielding sophisticated weapon on duty.

Results of the referendum were announced by officials of councils, not one ‘big man’ in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital. When the results were fully announced, those who lost immediately accepted the verdict of the people.

The ‘No’ proponents from London had pledged that the Scottish parliament would be given full powers over all matters other than defence and foreign affairs. So, even when it is obvious the ‘Yes’ campaigners could not pull Scotland from the union, they still won, in a way, as they successfully ensured that Scots now control 100 per cent of their political space, resources, taxes and growth.

Obviously, the beauty of democracy was shown to the world with the way the referendum was conducted peacefully. Nobody was bribed to vote for either way. Intimidation was not there. The Scots decided their future and the majority had their way.

What would have happened if the referendum was held in Nigeria?

‘Stomach infrastructure’ would have been the order of the day. Thugs would have taken over venues of campaigns and beaten ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ proponents to stupor, depending on who hired them. During voting, security agents with sophisticated weapons would have displayed their latest skills, preventing perceived opponents of some ‘powers-that-be’ from voting.

It is unfortunate that this is a country where citizens cannot take political and economic decisions about their future.

Devolution of power to states and local governments should be the trademark of the existence of any country but that would have been tantamount to calling for the breakup of Nigeria. Is Nigeria working now? Events of the last few days have really shown that this country is actually not working and the type of democracy we practise is just a guile.

Section 271 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) says: “The appointment of a person to the office of Chief Judge of a State SHALL be made by the Governor of the State on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council subject to confirmation of the appointment by the House of Assembly of the State”.

On Tuesday, hundreds of policemen forced the gate of the Rivers State High Court premises open to allow the controversial Chief Judge favoured by the National Judicial Council (NJC), Justice Daisy Okocha, access into the premises. Many residents were beaten up by the security agents and tear gas canisters freely used. Why? A section of the Constitution is being misinterpreted by some ‘learned’ and ‘unlearned’ fellows.

Okocha subsequently held a meeting with about 25 judges in the state in the high court premises. The state judiciary has been in crisis and the workers on strike, following the recommendation of Justice Okocha as the substantive Chief Judge by the NJC.

The Constitution says the NJC can recommend but it is only the governor who can approve. Does it make a legal sense for the NJC to recommend and approve at the same time without amendment of that section of the Constitution?

Why do we ridicule ourselves in the comity of nations this way?

Even in a matter as serious and sensitive as secession, Scots were not encumbered during the referendum.

As if it was a war zone, security agents barricaded the road leading to the court premises and the secretariat of the Port Harcourt City Council, in the process, disrupting vehicular movement.

One doesn’t need to be a lawyer to know the implication of breaking into court premises but what was the invasion meant to achieve?

For Justice Okocha to start acting as the Chief Judge and assigning cases to judges when the Constitution does not give her the power to do that?

Is NJC the governor of Rivers State? When will this impunity stop?

On Monday, Justice Segun Ogunyemi of an Ado-Ekiti High Court, Ekiti State was spirited away as some hoodlums invaded the court, forcing lawyers and other workers to scamper for safety.

In the build-up to the 2015 election, Nigerians will witness more drama.

Even during the military, it was not this bad.