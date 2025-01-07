When Will Nigeria And Africa’s Time Come?

Share

The world is changing fast. Nations are evolving and developing, charting the course for a prosperous future for their citizens.

Take the example of China. Despite its struggles with human rights and democracy, it has harnessed its population of over a billion people to build the strongest economy in Asia and the second largest in the world, trailing only the United States.

With a GDP approximating $18.5 trillion, China has transformed itself in just 50 years from a largely agrarian economy into a global manufacturing hub. Today, it remains one of the fastest-growing economies.

In Asia, other nations have also carved out paths to global prominence. India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Vietnam have all emerged as key players on the global stage.

In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia has leveraged its Vision 2030 initiative to grow its GDP to approximately $1.2 trillion, with projections of a 4.5% annual increase due to robust reform programs and visionary leadership.

The Kingdom’s ambitious goal to attract 100 million visitors annually by 2030 was achieved seven years ahead of schedule in 2023. In response, it revised its target to 150 million visitors by 2030.

The privatisation of Saudi Aramco, headquartered in Dhahran, exemplifies the nation’s strategic economic diversification. Aramco now ranks among the world’s six largest companies alongside Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and NVIDIA.

Middle Eastern nations like the UAE, Iran, Israel and Qatar have begun to showcase impressive economic strides. Qatar, with a population of just 3.048 million – less than some local governments in Nigeria – stands as one of the world’s wealthiest countries.

The reality of these economies feels worlds apart from ours. This evokes emotive feelings that spark a very deep reflection on Nigeria’s situation.

Why does Nigeria lag so far behind in spite of her widely acknowledged potential? Reflecting on Nigeria’s Leadership Could it be that those in government in Nigeria are unaware of global trends?

Do they lack the knowledge and capacity to make the right decisions? Or have they lost the vision needed to address the challenges of the Nigeria project?

Nigerian officials are ever indulging in luxurious lifestyles, purchasing properties abroad, engaging in extravagant shopping, and enjoying the peace, security, and healthcare systems of developed nations.

Here at home, they acquire mansions in posh neighbourhoods, yet drive their luxury vehicles through Nigeria’s dilapidated roads, seemingly blind to the inequalities and disparity around them. What plagues us?

Is it just insensitivity, or are we blinkered by a narrow worldview? Politics is often labelled a dirty game in Nigeria. Many good and decent individuals are discouraged from participating, arguing that the arena does not align with their character.

This counterproductive mindset has kept many quality minds out of politics, depriving Nigeria of the public-spirited and transformative leadership it desperately needs.

If perceived “good” individuals had shied away from leadership in nations like the UAE and Singapore, these countries would not have achieved their current success.

Staying in our comfort zones is equivalent to endorsing the status quo. Patriotic engagement is essential if we want things to change. The emilokan style of politics and leadership have put Nigeria in a dangerous cliff.

The brinkmanship is unhealthy, and the ‘John Wayne’ approach is cavalier; the myth of the invincible cowboy and the ‘wild-wild west’ movies of the 1970s are nothing short of illusions and in this age of internet of things and AI, ridiculous.

If we continue on that trajectory, with its morbid palliatives regime, borrowing diplomatic shuttles, and bizarre monetary policies, budget padding and tax overdrive, and the ugly hard tackle politics, the destination is more troubling.

Emilokan has become fatalistic and the fatalities may reduce the country to a ghost nation with one small island paradise and/or wonderland located on Bourdillon Street and Queens Drive where most of the governors and parliamentarians may seek refuge with

Nations like China, India, Singapore, and the UAE made the resolution at a time to break with the past for a new path. Today, they have emerged strong on the global stage

the nation’s first family. God forbid! I do not think that is what President Bola Tinubu spent over 35 years of his adult life to plan for Nigeria.

Excuses

It is common to blame Nigeria’s challenges on colonialism, post-colonial struggles, and the years of military interregnum.

This is a lame excuse. Twenty-five years of uninterrupted democracy is long enough for our leaders to have laid a foundation and set the strategic compass for progress.

Instead, successive administrations seem to have led the country deeper into decline. Nigeria, once touted as the giant of Africa, today bears the shameful titles of the world’s poverty capital and one of the most insecure places to live or conduct business world-over.

The current approach to leadership, marked by a sense of entitlement and brinkmanship, is dangerous.

If Nigeria continues on this trajectory — with a palliative economy, excessive borrowing, flawed monetary policies, and divisive party and tribal politics – it risks becoming a failed nation.

The invincible strongman approach is outdated in today’s age of global free speech and real time discourse. Nigeria’s leadership must chart a new course.

Self-examination

The Catholic tradition of the “examination of conscience” is instructive for Nigeria’s political elite. The examination of conscience is a profound practice of self-reflection, enabling individuals to assess their actions, intentions, and motives with honesty and humility.

It fosters personal growth by identifying areas of moral failure, prompting accountability, and inspiring positive change.

For leaders, this introspection is especially valuable, as it cultivates integrity, empathy, and a renewed commitment to the greater good. Through such deliberate reflection, individuals and nations alike can chart a path toward ethical decision-making and sustainable progress.

The vices of corruption, tribalism, and elite hypocrisy have kept Nigeria from realising its potential. Nigeria’s leaders in both the executive and legislative branches, need to reflect deeply on why these moral failings continue to plague the nation, blurring our vision, dulling our head/intellect, and hardening hearts.

Corruption has rendered Nigeria soulless, with each generation of leaders exacerbating its effects. Just as global leaders rallied to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria’s leaders must unite to tackle the root causes of this our nation’s malaise.

With greater awareness and enlightenment, the mindset of leaders and citizens alike can change. Nigeria’s glorious days will begin when its lead – ers prioritise ethical leadership and the common good.

True legacy lies in a life of sacrifice and service, and not in the acquisition of wealth and power. Monks living simple lives in the wilderness often enjoy greater contentment and fulfillment than many who leave behind their consciences in order to live large by all and any means.

Leadership and Education

Our leaders and citizenry alike need to develop an acute awareness of their environment and the global context. The quality of a nation’s leadership is evident in the well-being of its people, the richness of its environment, and the sanctity of human life.

True leadership is not about amassing wealth or wielding raw power; it is about inspiring people to become productive and prosperous citizens. Effective leaders provide a clear vision of where the country should go and how to get there.

An informed and educated citizenry is the backbone of any thriving democracy and progressive society. It empowers individuals to critically evaluate issues, make informed decisions, and hold leaders accountable.

Knowledgeable citizens drive innovation, foster unity, and advocate for sustainable policies, ensuring that governance aligns with the collective good. If we give adequate priority to good quality education, our people will become active participants in shaping a just and prosperous future for their nation.

Call to action

Our country today appears to be on life support, struggling to survive. Our reputation is in tatters, and Nigeria is often treated condescendingly by the global community.

But all is not lost. We can restore pride to the green-whitewhite flag. Nations like China, India, Singapore, and the UAE made the resolution at a time to break with the past for a new path.

Today, they have emerged strong on the global stage. Nigeria and Nigerians must make a similar resolve and envision their own future. I urge all Nigerians of good conscience, men and women alike, to rise to the occasion.

We must discard tribal and religious biases, sheath the swords of clannishness and bigotry, and come together to pursue the common goal of national rejuvenation.

A united Nigeria can achieve remarkable feats, and is indeed the only way to begin the recovery of the ‘years eaten by the locust’.

May 2025 be a year of transformation for Nigeria. With God’s help and the collective efforts of all of us, Nigeria can chart a new course toward prosperity and greatness and help our people and Africa to arise and shine. According to Antoine de Saint-Exupery: “Our task is not to foresee the future, but to enable it.”

—Nwosu is National Chairman of African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Share

Please follow and like us: