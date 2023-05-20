When Waliu Taiwo Was Installed Aare Ona Kakanfo Of Ota, Aworiland

Prior to the erosion of traditional titles by the then invading colonial masters, the monarchs were revered and they were in-charge of their various settlements and communities on the African continents. Many years after, the powers of the traditional rulers have been reduced as modernisation has transferred power to politicians through democracy and need to allow for representative governments.

But recent events showed that the traditional rulers are not ready to be intimidated by what modernisation has brought to their communities and the politicians too have realised that there is need to give recognition to the monarchs for peace to reign in the settlements and communities. As a testimony to this, on May 10, 2023, all roads led to the palace of the Olota of Ota, Ogun State, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Professor) Adeyemi Abdulkabir Obalanlege (Lanlege Ekun II, Arole Iganmode) as he marked his fifth anniversary on the throne with pomp and ceremony.

The Oba used the opportunity to con- fer Chieftaincy title of Aare Ona Kakanfo of Ota, Aworiland on a deserving son of the land, Hon. Waliu Olayiwola Taiwo. Hon. Taiwo had indeed become a phenomenon in Aworiland and the honour was not just deserving, it was a way of crowning his efforts over the years as a catalyst for development in the community. Taiwo had been a commissioner in the state under former governor Gbenga Daniel and he is currently the Chairman of the Ogun State House of Assembly Service Commission.

Expressing delight over the honour, Hon. Waliu Taiwo said; “I feel great and honoured because a lot of people are looking for this type of honour with money. “It is a great honour to be the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Ota, Aworiland. The Olota of Ota called me not too long ago that he was celebrating his 5th Anniversary and he said that he wanted to honour me. “There can never be an honour more than this that you are recognised while you are still alive, it is not a posthumous honour. “Though I am a politician, I can say that our constitution is faulty.

In the olden days, our traditional rulers were in charge and everything was working well. You wouldn’t see anybody steal- ing or engaging in thuggery. “But the white men came with their own tradition and introduced it to us, which is why we are having the problems we are having today. I believe that the constitution should give roles to our traditional rulers. “I have been performing the duties of a general before I became Aare Ona Kakanfo of Ota, Aworiland, which was why they decided to give me the honour as the generalissimo.

“We will go to war if need be, but I’m happy with all the important dignitaries that graced the occasion. I am happy that they took part in the installation. I have been protecting my people and I will continue to do that.” Dignitaries at the event, which held at the palace of Olota of Ota, Ipeti Square, Enu-Owa, Ota, Ogun State, included a former president of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Engr. (Mrs.) Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, traditional rulers, Chiefs, well wishers and several residents of the community.