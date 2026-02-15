When Valentine’s Day Transcends Religion

February is the month of love, and every 14th day of the month people from all walks of life, regardless of age, background, or status, converge to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It’s a time set aside to cherish and show appreciation for our loved ones. But over the years, the season of love has expanded. ADEYEMI LAHANMI writes about its origin and spread.

Bimpe is an 18-year-old lady based in Surulere, Lagos. She was eagerly looking forward to celebrating Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend of just six months.

She was thrilled with the attention, gifts, and romantic dinner—even if it is at a fast-food restaurant. The flutters are endless.

It is a day to celebrate romantic love, though it has expanded to include friendship and appreciation for loved ones. Common practices include exchanging handmade or storebought cards, flowers (especially red roses), chocolates, and jewelry.

Students are not left out of the celebration either; they are thrilled with the idea that this is a season of love. At a popular school in Ikeja, Lagos, the students organized a gift exchange event, where they brought gifts to appreciate each other.

So, it will be with many as Valentine’s Day is celebrated. Many will be adorned in red and white clothing, carrying bouquets of real or plastic flowers, and the feel of the day will be electric and memorable—either for good or bad.

This is the when lovers do have quarrels on this side of the divide “There is a way these Gen Zs celebrate Valentine’s Day more than the millennials,” noted Mrs. Bola Ashabi, a mother of two. “It is a day for my husband and I to specially celebrate the moment, as well as with the kids too, because I want to cherish every time spent together as a family.” Many young people, she observed, think Valentine’s Day is about gifts and sex. “In fact, they have taken it up a notch because it has delved into another aspect called ‘Galentine.’”

Origin of Valentine Day

The name stems from Saint Valentine, a third-century Roman priest, executed on February 14, 269 AD, for defying Emperor Claudius II’s ban on marriage. Legend says he sent a note to his jailer’s daughter signed “From your Valentine”.

Since then, the day is largely associated with romance, some cultures focus on gifts for children or friendship, such as “White Day” in some Asian countries or simply celebrating with friends and family.

Today, it is a significant cultural event for dining out, romantic gestures, and deepening connections.

The day is widely recognized for symbols like Cupid, hearts, and the color red, marking a time to celebrate affection. Mrs. Boluwatife Sunday-Adegoke, an educator, said: “Valentine’s Day should not just be celebrated among lovers or people that are married or are in relationships.

It is a day to express love, and that is why religious bodies celebrate it. For instance, my denomination has a single and married arm whereby everybody is celebrated on that day. So, it does not mean that this is for a certain set of people.”

Recounting an experience, she said: “I could remember I once received a Valentine’s gift from a lady, and till now, no man has given me that type of gift because it was a gift set. It took a lot of intervention by the Holy Spirit to convince my parents that the gift did not come from a man.

Unfortunately for me, the lady had a twin brother, and my mother insisted that it was the brother that gave me the gift. Why the lady gave me the gift was because she liked me and appreciated me being her friend, though she is late now.”

Continuing, Boluwatife said: “I believe the day should be celebrated, and the hype around it is what I really don’t understand. Although many people don’t understand the story behind it, I still believe it should be celebrated. You know, it’s not just Valentine’s, but here, people tend to celebrate every festivity, like Christmas, etc.”

On religious bodies celebrating Valentine’s Day, the Shine Academy founder stated: “In Christianity, people tend to mix doctrine with dogma.

Doctrine is stated in the Bible, but denominations that don’t celebrate Valentine’s have their own ways, which means dogma. Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t celebrate Valentine’s and even Christmas, and I understand them because of the pressure, and they also have their reasons too for not celebrating. But when you know the purpose of something, you will understand not to abuse it.

Some celebrate Christmas but do not know that it was the time that would lead to His death. So people should know that this is a season and there is no pressure at all.” Advising young people, the educator said: “No pressure. But for older people, I feel for them because the more we grow old, we must celebrate every season.

There is pressure from work, family, and some tend to lose themselves while parenting, but celebrate every moment.” Speaking with a businesswoman, Miss Eniola Nicol, she opined: “It is a day to celebrate love, and it does not have to be romantic.

It is a day to celebrate others, make someone feel appreciated. Now, there is a new twist to it which is called Galentine. Galentine’s Day, celebrated annually on February 13th, is a ‘ladies celebrating ladies’ holiday dedicated to honoring female friendships and platonic love.

Coined from the sitcom Parks and Recreation, this ‘gal’ + ‘Valentine’s’ blend involves brunch, gift exchanges, and appreciation for supportive, non-romantic, female bonds. So, there is also that aspect to look at, where girls just go all out to celebrate themselves too.” While commenting on the issue that there will be lots of pregnancies at this time, Nicol asserted: “I don’t necessarily agree with that because all these things happen anyway.

It is the mainstream media that is pushing this narrative so that they can have something to link it to. Abortions go on every day.” Continuing on whether the celebration is alien to our churches, Eniola stated: “I think it is worth celebrating in churches, and most of the things we do today are alien. It is not written anywhere.

Christmas is not written in the Bible, but we celebrate it. We celebrate love, so why must one be better than the other to suit our beliefs?” Highlighting the religious intonation of the celebration, Pastor Atoseyi of the Christ Redemption Baptist Church said: “Valentine’s Day is observed every February 14 and has become globally associated with love, affection, and expressions of care.

Yet within many religious circles, especially in Christian communities, the question persists: Is Valentine’s Day worth celebrating in our religious bodies, or is it an alien cultural import inconsistent with biblical faith?

“Although modern celebrations often emphasize romance and commercial exchange, its origin is not inherently pagan but connected—at least nominally—to Christian witness and martyrdom. However, the theological question is not merely about origin but about substance and purpose.”

He said a day is neither holy nor unholy in itself; its meaning is determined by intention and devotion. If Valentine’s Day is reduced to lust, immorality, or commercial vanity, then it contradicts Christian holiness.

But if it is reinterpreted and redeemed as a day to emphasize Christ’s sacrificial love, to strengthen marriages, encourage brotherly kindness, and reach out to the lonely and less privileged, then it becomes an opportunity, not an alien intrusion.

Commenting on the hype given to it by young people, he said: “The intense excitement among young people for Valentine’s Day can be summarized in three key factors. First, emotional vulnerability and youthful desire. Adolescence is a stage of heightened attraction and curiosity about relationships.

Unfortunately, this often shifts from genuine affection to lust-driven impulses disguised as love. Second, social and media pressure. Social media and peer influence create unrealistic standards of romance, pushing young people toward public displays, competition, and risky behavior just to feel accepted.

Third, commercial exploitation—aggressive marketing equates love with spending and indulgence, reducing a meaningful concept to material exchange and sensual gratification. While expressing love is noble, the lustful practices and moral excesses often associated with Valentine’s Day among youths must be firmly condemned. True love is disciplined, respectful, and responsible—not reckless, immoral, or driven by temporary passion.”

Danger of worldly distortion of love

He noted his concerns about the worldly distortion of love—a major concern within religious bodies today. It is about sexual immorality, material extravagance, and emotional manipulation. 1 John 2:15–16 (KJV): “Love not the world, neither the things that are in the world. For all that is in the world, the lust of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father.”

The church must never baptize worldly excess under the name of love. Pastor Atoseyi highlighted: “Valentine’s Day is neither a biblical command nor a biblical prohibition. It becomes alien when it promotes lust instead of holiness. It is acceptable when it reflects Christ’s sacrificial love.

Ultimately, the core issue is theological alignment.” Colossians 3:14 (KJV): “And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness.” Love is central to Christianity—not February. The love of Christ is the foundation of the Christian faith. It saves us, transforms us, and compels us to love others. Celebrating love daily is mandatory. Structuring a day to highlight love is optional but permissible—if done in holiness and theological integrity.