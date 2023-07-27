When Umahi Reiterated Commitment To S’East Devt

CHUKWU DAVID reports on the reception organised for members of the 10th National Assembly of Ebonyi State extraction by the Ebonyi State National Assembly Staff Association (EBSNASA) at which the Deputy Senate Leader, David Umahi, spoke on what inspired him to seek election to the Red Chamber

It has become a tradition in the National Assembly for some constituents to organise reception ceremonies for their newly-elected lawmakers/representatives in both the Senate and the House of Representatives at the beginning of a new Assembly. This ritual happens every four years after the inauguration of a new Assembly.

It is usually an opportunity for constituents working as staff of the National Assembly to meet and familiarise themselves with their new representatives in both chambers of the apex legislative institution. It was against this backdrop that the Ebonyi State National Assembly Staff Association (EBSNASA) recently welcomed the 10th Assembly Ebonyi State lawmakers, who won elections either to the Senate or House of Representatives and were inaugurated alongside others on June 13. There are three senators and six members of the House of Representatives, representing Ebonyi State in the 10th National Assembly.

They were all invited to the event, which was hosted in Committee room 224, Senate Wing of the National Assembly Complex, located at the Three Arms Zone, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. The senators are David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South), Kenneth Eze (APC, Ebonyi Central) and Onyekachi Nwebonyi (APC, Ebonyi North).

Out of these three senators, only Umahi was physically present and actually addressed the Ebonyi State National Assembly Staff Association. From the House of Representatives, Hon. Eze Nwachukwu Eze, representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal Constituency, was present. While addressing the gathering, Umahi, who is the immediate past governor of Ebonyi State, unfolded the reasons he contested the senatorial election and why he rejected an offer to be appointed a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, love for Ebonyi State in particular and the South- East geopolitical zone in general as well as dire need to develop the area and bring the region to limelight, propelled his ambition to seek for a seat in the country’s highest lawmaking chamber. He used the opportunity to x-ray his development stride as governor, noting that the achievements of his administration were outstanding and a reference point.

Umahi expressed delight that the indigenes of Ebonyi were able to come together under the umbrella of the association, assuring them that he will ensure that whatever is their entitlement is given to them, just as he promised them that his office will be open to them at all times. His words: “I am highly delighted that you have this type of union here to bring together Ebonyi indigenes working in the National Assembly.

That’s why I abandoned the meeting we have with the President of the Senate in order to honour your invitation to this reception you put together for Ebonyi lawmakers in the 10th National Assembly. “I love Ebonyi people so much. After being party chairman for five years, deputy governor for four years and governor for eight years, I have grown to love Ebonyi State so much. In our eight years of governance, no local government are in Ebonyi State complained that it was not touched.

And that brought peace and we destroyed the menace of clanishness. “So, doing things in Ebonyi State, nobody asks you where are you from. And I have told people that the sun does not rise and set in Ebonyi State. I have told people to check very well, whether it is your brother or your sister that elevated you to such a position you find yourself today. “God is kind to anybody who is fair and just.

So, all we see in Ebonyi State is a miracle and is all part of our success story. So, we can beat our chest and say we are Ebonyi people. We have the best international airport in the history of Nigeria. I am saying all these things for you to be grateful to God and to know that we have come of age.” Umahi expressed optimism that his successor, Francis Nwifuru, will continue with the legacy he left in the state, even as he praised him to have made a good beginning.

“I am very confident that the governor God brought to us is go- ing to continue with the legacy. He has started very well. When I start- ed, my first project was Nkaliki- House of Assembly road. The second project was a 32km road and I also did my best on the internal roads within the capital city. “The people of Ebonyi South thought that I was not going to remember them but they didn’t complain because I made a promise and one of the five-fold covenants we had with God was to develop the capital city.

A man that knows that he is going home is never tired. So, it was in my second year that I actually descended on the South, and I descended very well. “All the infrastructure you see, the best university you can think of, the best airport you can think of, the best international market you can think of, and many other developmental infrastructural facilities you can think of were all done in my second tenure.

So, the governor has started and he has started very well,” Umahi said. While urging Ebonyians to pray for Governor Nwifuru to succeed, Umahi noted that the greatest challenge facing any governor in Ebonyi is that everybody wants to be appointed to one political office or another. He said such selfish attitude made people not to appreciate developmental efforts of any government in power. His words: “I want you to pray for him.

The greatest challenge we have in Ebonyi State is that everybody wants to be appointed. It’s a very huge problem for us. You know, towards my last four years in office, God began to speak to me, and he told me that it’s time to go, start preparing for the people of Ebonyi State.

Ninety-nine of people who are in politics in Ebonyi State want to be appointed, so every governor in Ebonyi is in trouble. Everybody who delivers his polling unit wants to be appointed. And where you have over 2,000 polling units, multiply by the number of people that delivered them. “You elected a governor because he is going to build roads; he built roads and people take it for granted; he is going to bring water, he brought water and people take it for granted.

We built a capital city, they took it for granted. We put light, put security; they all take it for granted, until everybody is appointed. It is not possible. “So, when you hear people criticise the governor, just know that it is out of envy and jealousy because when you are not appointed, you become embittered and start talking all sorts of things. You have to ask: How much are we getting? That is why Nigeria is shocked and surprised, with a lot of theories.

Some people say that we have platinum which we are harnessing without disclosing it to the Federal Government. If there is any mineral we are harnessing, it’s going to be an Ebonyian that will write a petition against it.” The former governor revealed his main aim for aspiring to the Senate, saying: “We are trying to reset Ebonyi State; we are trying to reset the South-East.

That is why I refused to be a minister even when offered. I prefer to be in the Senate to see what we can do to salvage our region because we are neglected because of our mouth. Our mouth is so terrible; we made other regions to be afraid of us. “We say things we can never think of doing. We were never on social media before, but now everybody is on social media.

We should eschew bitterness because the truth remains that when people are bitter, something happens, it secrets bile and it poisons the blood. So, I advise Ebonyi people to get out of social media, because if you don’t see good in anybody’s life, the Bible says that the prayer we pray for others is the prayer we receive. “So, this is what God told me; to begin to recreate the minds of our people.

Poverty is of the mind; God never created anybody to be poor. So, make sure that you destroy the root of bitterness in your heart against your neighbour. I want to assure you that nothing that belongs to you will be denied of you. Our offices will be open to you; of course, not for abuse. We are your subjects; you voted for us. We will fight your battle; your joy will be our joy; your peace will be our peace.

I assure you of our co-operation.” Earlier, in an address of welcome, the President of Ebonyi State National Assembly Staff Association, Princess Nnenna Uwaelelam, urged Senator Umahi and other lawmakers representing the state in the National Assembly to ensure adequate representation of Ebonyians in the various committees and management positions within the apex legislative institution.

She told the Ebonyi lawmakers that the state has only one Permanent Secretary in the National Assembly, in the person of Chief Andrew Nwoba, who incidentally was the chief host and chairman of the occasion. Nwoba is the Permanent Secretary, Legislative Budget and Planning, National Assembly. Uwaelelam urged the legislators to go all out to ensure that Eboyians are in key positions in the federal parliament, stressing that political structure controls every other structure in a nation including the bureaucratic component of the system.

Her words: “I want to address a matter of utmost importance, which bothers on the need for adequate representation of Ebonyians in the various committees and management positions within the National Assembly, particularly in this 10th National Assembly. It is no secret that effective governance requires active participation and diverse perspective of all members of the society, and in this case, Ebonyians inclusive.

“For far too long, certain voices have been under represented or even excluded from the key decision-mak- ing processes, leading to a lack of inclusivity and often neglecting the needs and aspirations of our people. The power of democracy no doubt, lies in its ability to reflect the will of the people regardless of where one is from. Our National Assembly we believe, serves as the truest representation of our society, embodying its diversity and giving a voice to every citizen, irrespective of age, gender, race, state of origin, or other social backgrounds.

“To achieve this, your excellences, we are to take proactive steps to ensure adequate representation in both Committees and management positions in National Assembly. The Chairman of today’s occasion is the only Permanent Secretary we have for now and he is willing to serve as a guide in this area. “Our legislators must not fail to understand that political structure controls every other structure in- including the bureaucracy where we belong.

It will not be out of place for the legislators to go all out to ensure that Eboyians are in key positions. “In conclusion, Your Excellencies, achieving adequate representation in the various committees and management position within the National Assembly, is crucial for effective governance and the advancements of our dear State, Ebonyi, and by embracing diversity, encouraging youth participation, establishing inclusive decision-making processes, we can create a more robust democracy that truly serves the need and aspirations of Ebonyians.”

“Let us therefore, work together to build a National Assembly, especially the 10th Assembly that reflects the richness of our State and paves the way for the brighter future for our youth and generations to come. Remember, if you do not empower them, with time, they will become nuisance to all of us.”