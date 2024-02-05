When To Start Criticising Tinubu-Govt – Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the upper chamber of the National Assembly on Monday said it is too early to attack President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

This was as the Senator said those in government should not be complacent.

Shehu Sani made this known while speaking during Legit’s recent Twitter Space titled; “Tackling Corruption or Insecurity: Priorities for the FG in 2024”.

Sani noted that Tinubu does not have the luxury of time to waste and must take action regarding governance because Buhari’s government also asked for time and ended up doing nothing in eight years.

He said, “I believe six and seven months is still too early, but we shouldn’t be complacent because of the last administration. The best thing is to still give them time and see what they can achieve.

Speaking further, Sani said there has been improvement in terms of security on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway since Tinubu assumed office.

Sani said kidnapping is still going in that axis, but there are few reported incidents compared to Buhari’s administration.

He said, “Kidnapping is still going on, people are still being kidnapped, and terrorists are still resurging. But I can tell you comparatively that what the army, police and security forces are doing today is better than where we came from.

“It was virtually impossible for people for people to move from Kaduna to Abuja. But now reported incidents are very few.

It is still going on up till today and the president has to know if he is going to make a difference in the hearts and minds of Nigerians and prove that he is different.

“People will not tolerate a certain percentage of progress but they want a complete peace and restoration of law and order in this country which is a challenge to him.”