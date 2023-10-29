When The Long Predicted Flood Came To Lagos, Ogun Communities

The alarm bells were sounded. The warnings were given by both Nigerian Metrological Agency(NIMET) and the Hydrological arm. The flood was predicted as early as April this year. But when it came, many were left stranded while others fled to safer areas. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI writes on the impact of the recent flooding of Ogun and Lagos communities

It is not just the best of times for most residents of Ogun and Lagos state that are affected by the recently released Dams from Cameroon and Oyo, named Lagdo and Oyan Dam respectively. While some have been placed under house arrest by the flood, some have been sacked from their place of abodes.

Affected areas

Mostly affected are residents living in or around estates like Warewa commonly called Wawa, Isheri Riverview and Opic. It includes other residential surroundings in Warewa like the Statistics estate, Mokore, Arigbede, Banku, out to the OPIC area. It is not a nice experience at all for most residents of the mentioned areas.

The flood got to those trading along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway; the block industries, dredged sands and granite packed for sale, mechanic workshops and part of Kara-the meat mar- ket. It sacked them and destroyed their places of work. Babatunde Lateef, one of the cement block industries owners along the Expressway told Sunday Telegraph that they actually heard about the flood but didn’t envisage it to be of this great magnitude.

Although, he said they were a bit luckier than their coworkers on that site because only a few part of their moulded blocks was covered in water, they still couldn’t quantify their losses but was sure that they lost millions of naira. While Lateef was grateful for the little damage done to him and his colleagues in the block industry, the sand dredgers and mechanics were not so lucky as they did not have the opportunity to rescue most of their property because of the nature of their business-faulty vehicles, packs of sand and granite already heaped on the ground.

“The dredgers and mechanics are the most unfortunate in this part of the flood affected area, I believe. The water swept the sands away and a large chunk of the granite stones while it covered the vehicles brought in for repairs. Truly, how will they rescue damaged or faulty vehicles brought in for repairs? Some of the vehicles had series of faulty issues ranging from engine, electrical to other mechanical issues that would take days to fix. Even the vehicles-(pick-ups) we use for our work and those parked by others were all submerged.”

Lagos State affected areas

The affected areas after the release of dam include: Alagbole, Meiran, Kara, Isheri-Olowora, Agiliti, Owode-Onirin, Owode-Elede, Agboyi I, Agboyi II, Ajegunle, Itowolo, Majidun, Ibeshe, Baiyeku, Maidan, Lekki-Ajah and the Lagos Lagoon boundaries. Areas also affected were Ikorodu, Kosefe- Ketu, OPIC axis. Residents living around this areas claim they were the worst hit by the flood because it practically submerged their homes, perhaps because of their proximity to ocean and Lagoon.

A resident, simply known as Dike, who lives around Kosefe, along Ketu told Sunday Telegraph that it was his Area’s Rescue Team that came to rescue him and his family at midnight when the flood came choking them above the bed level. “The flood had been there quite alright and we have been managing to meander through it, back and forth, thinking that before it could get worse, it would have either lessened or government would have urgently come to our rescue, especially on the Canals in my area.

Unfortunately, both residents and government are to be blamed for the rubbish filled Canals. Residents see the Canal as their waste dumpsite, where they throw all their garbage and government don’t come around to help us clear the Canal and environment, neither do they do sensitisation programmes about the thoroughfare of the Canal. Consequently, when the flood happened, it almost consumed the entire community.

Suddenly, one night, when almost all the residents had retired to bed, the flood level surged high and penetrated houses, streets and everywhere and almost submerged us as individual,” he explained. All residents of the affected areas prayed earnestly that there would be an urgent solution to their predicament. Already, they are feeling abandoned and failed by the leaders and government for not rescuing them or providing alternative means.

Collective community socio- solution

However, while some residents of the affected areas have resorted to helping themselves, some have simply taken advantage of the situation; seeing it as a quick means of business venture. For instance, a 2-minute journey to and fro their houses cost between N300 and N500 for canoe ride in some parts of Wawa. Meanwhile, while the canoe ride is for those who could still manage to stay in their houses, those that the flood did not get inside but outside their houses; the flood practically sacked some others, who managed to take a few of their belongings and move out of the area.

And for those who do not have anywhere to go, they hang inside churches, mosques and friends’ houses for the meantime. In fact, the rescue team (Exco members) for Citiview Estate in Wawa issued a release on their estate platforms, urging each resident of the estate to help one another, either by accommodating those who are worst hit or provide help in terms of gas, food and other palliative means.

As part of the ongoing efforts in mitigating the effects of the flood, an engineer within the estate, Olanrewaju Smith, in his statement, stated that; “I wanted to bring to your attention the current situation regarding the rising water levels in our area. As of this morning, the water level has risen significantly, nearing the base level of the electrical feeder pillars. While our ongoing pumping efforts have shown progress with about a 2-inch reduction in water levels, it is clear that our functioning surface pumping machine is operating under immense strain due to the prolonged hours of operation.

“To further enhance our current pumping efforts and ensure the effectiveness of flood- water evacuation to safeguard our electrical installations, I would like to propose the following measures: Hire a 7HP Pumping Machine:* We should consider the immediate hiring of a 7HP pumping machine to complement our existing functional surface pumping machine. This addition will substantially reduce the duration of pumping operations and enhance overall efficiency. With two pumping machines of the same capacity, what would typically take 12 hours to accomplish with a single machine can be completed in less than 6 hours.

*Allow for rest periods: This addition will provide intervals for the currently function- al pumping machine to rest and recuperate while we expedite the repair of the second surface pumping machine, which is currently out of operation. *Block Water Ingress Points: Identify and block newly identified water ingress points with sandbags to prevent further water ingress.

*Deploy a 3HP – 3.5HP Surface Pump: Implement the deployment of a 3HP – 3.5HP surface pump to manage the water ingress source near the terrace building beside the external perimeter wall off 3rd Avenue Road – first street to your right coming from children playground. *Arrange for a Boat or Safe Floating Transport: Coordinate the provision of a boat or secure floating transportation options to facilitate the evacuation of residents in the 2nd Avenue, who are encountering logistical challenges in vacating their properties due to the flood.

Meanwhile, the water level as at Friday was put at 61.57m above main sea level” He added that the water level had decreased by 3cm at was at a height of 1.43m. In Statistics Estate, one of the residents told Sunday Telegraph that already, their environment had not really been free from flood. He said they have been experiencing a subtle part of the flood about eight months ago and they had been managing it by buying and pouring broken blocks, creating drainages at the front of their estate on both sides.

“But when the Dams were released with full force, all of our efforts were submerged, our surroundings and houses covered by the flood to half of our buildings. It even covered the smaller cars parked in front of houses. For those of us with SUVs, we still couldn’t dare drive in or leave the jeeps in- side but to look for somewhere safer to park them,” he said. He said further that the water is often released like this annually; hence they bear the brunt of the consequences.

“Since, we don’t have extra money to move to a better part, we simply look for ways to manage this Natural crisis whenever it comes up. I just came around now to monitor the level and from what I see before me right now, it is a bit high. I will have to go back to Ogba, an axis of Lagos where we temporarily moved to.”

Description of the Disaster

On August 28, 2023, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation had warned that, about 13 Nigerian states would be at risk of intense flooding. It would happen between August and October, following the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon. The Nigerian government identified states that would be most prone to the flooding to include Kogi, Benue, Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe.

The recent release of water from Cameroon Lagdo Dam has led to massive destruction, due to which there is damage to properties, foodstuffs, non-food items (NFI), shelter, and even displacement of the population in Adamawa State. On October 5, 2023, there was a rise in the water level in the Lagdo Dam due to heavy rainfall, which exaggerated the experience of flooding in the Adamawa state.

Out of 21 LGAs in Adamawa State, 14 LGAs have been affected by the floods and wind- storms. 33 deaths were recorded, with 504 households comprising 51,043 individuals affected across 214 communities. 81 IDP camps were established across Yola South, Yola North, Lamude, Madagali and Demsa LGAs respectively.

32 states, FCT to face massive flooding In 2023 – FG

The Federal Government had stated that about 178 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 32 states of the federation, including the FCT were at risk of high probable flooding on the early rain that will begin from April 2023, as predicted by the Nigeria Hydrological Services. The Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, disclosed this at the 8th edition of the presentation of the 2023 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) held in Abuja.

Gbadebo Olamerun, CEO of Gafford Property and Home Ltd, offered possible solutions regarding the dire flooding situation in OPIC Isheri and other environs in Ogun State. The solution include: Early Warning Systems: Olamerun stated the importance of establishing a robust early warning system that can predict and alert residents of impending floods, ensuring timely response.

*Infrastructure Development; urgent investment in improved drainage systems, canals, and embankments is recommended to manage rainwater runoff and prevent river overflow. *Urban Planning and Land Use; a call for the review and update of urban planning and land use policies to prevent construction in flood-prone areas and discourage building on floodplains.

He also added that promoting community education programs to raise awareness among residents about the risks of flooding and emergency preparedness. That is in addition to Emergency Response and Relief. The CEO called for a well-equipped emergency response team and the provision of relief materials and temporary shelter during flood emergencies. He also advocated Public-Private Partnerships, encouraging collaboration between the government, private sector, and local communities to find lasting solutions.

He stressed that support for initiatives like reforestation and proper waste disposal would mitigate the risk of flooding. Olamerun also said that backing research and innovation in flood management, which can lead to new solutions and technologies to minimise the impact of flooding. He concluded by urging all stakeholders, including the government, non-governmental organisations, corporate bodies, and individuals, to unite and implement these recommendations. He emphasized that the time for action was now.

“The goal is to safeguard lives and properties and make OPIC Isheri a safer and more resilient community.” “Let’s all work together to overcome this challenge and build a brighter future for OPIC Isheri,” he urged fellow residents.

Governor’s Promise

Governor Dapo Abiodun, during a visit to the affected communities on Monday, declared a state of emergency in the flooded areas, as he assured residents of quick intervention. “We will prioritise the works here because I am touched with what I have seen. I will ensure that we immediately begin to see signs of relief as we step this up. The Minister of State for Environment is already aware.

The Vice President is already aware and the President. It will be dealt with as an emergency and we are taking it as such. “As an emergency, I would like to take it up myself. Please, continue to bear with us as we are going to conduct a comprehensive assessment of what we need to do to make this place conducive for living,” the governor said.