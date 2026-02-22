Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) delivered a deeply moving edition of TALP X Valentine’s day, at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, offering audiences an unforgettable theatrical experience that redefined the meaning of Valentine’s Day.

From the moment the performances began at 3 pm, audiences were drawn into a rich emotional journey that unfolded through two original stage productions, Till Death and Valentine Red, each offering an intimate exploration of identity, relationships, and the courage it takes to reclaim one’s voice.

Till Death emerged as a profound and poetic declaration of women’s autonomy and self definition. Centered on the power of women existing fully and unapologetically as themselves, the play rejected the need for comparison and instead celebrated feminine identity, resilience, and quiet strength.

Through evocative imagery of night markets, blooming plants, and the steady hum of crickets, the performance created a symbolic landscape of endurance and empowerment. It was a stirring reminder of the beauty and power that exists when women define their own narratives.

In contrast, Valentine Red delivered a raw and emotionally layered portrayal of love tested by betrayal and the fragile path toward healing.

Through the lens of a fractured marriage, the play explored themes of pain, accountability, communication, and forgiveness.

What unfolded on stage was not just a story of loss, but of reckoning and the possibility of renewal. Its honesty resonated deeply, inviting audiences to reflect on the complexities of love and the courage required to rebuild it.

Speaking after the showcase, Bolanle Austen Peters, Founder of TAFTA, reflected on the significance of the performances and the growth of the participants.

“What we witnessed today is the power of storytelling in its purest form. Our participants are not just performing. They are expressing truth, vulnerability, and strength.

TALP X exists to give them the platform to discover their voices and connect meaningfully with the world. I am incredibly proud of the depth and maturity reflected in their work,” she said.

Mr JO Umoibom, Academy Lead at TAFTA, emphasized the importance of performance as a critical bridge between training and professional practice.

“This stage represents a defining moment in the creative journey of our participants. It is where learning becomes experience and where talent meets opportunity.

The confidence and emotional intelligence displayed today affirm that they are ready to take their place within the creative industry,” he said.

Mr Chinedu Isagbah, Programs Manager at TAFTA Lagos, highlighted the broader cultural relevance of the platform.

“Theatre has always been a mirror to society. Through TALP X, we are nurturing storytellers who can shape conversations, challenge perspectives, and inspire change.

The performances today reflect not only artistic excellence but also the emergence of voices that will influence the future of our creative ecosystem,” he said.

Produced by TAFTA in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, TALP X continues to serve as the Academy’s flagship performance platform where participants translate their training into fully realized stage productions.

The Valentine’s Day edition stood as a powerful reminder that theatre remains one of the most human ways to explore identity, confront truth, and imagine new possibilities.

As the curtains closed, the emotional resonance of the performances lingered, leaving audiences moved, reflective, and inspired.

Through courage, creativity, and honesty, TALP X once again affirmed its place as a vital platform shaping the next generation of African storytellers.