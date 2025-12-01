When Survival Becomes Strategy

The Senator representing Abia North in the 10th National Assembly, Sen. Uzor Kalu

Sometimes, choosing yourself is not selfishness; it is strategic survival. Life keeps proving that not everyone has the depth to value loyalty or reciprocate good gestures.

The disappointments, the deceit, the shifting alliances, the betrayals, they all harden a man. When those you lifted break the very bond you protected, you learn that self-preservation is not a weakness; it is wisdom.

This is why I do not fault Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for nominating his daughter as an ambassador, and here is the strategic context behind it.

As the first governor of Abia State, OUK built a political ecosystem that produced almost the entire generation of Abia’s political elite.

He raised many, funded many, opened doors for many, and created a structure that elevated countless leaders. Yet, in the end, he was rewarded with disloyalty. Those who rose through his influence walked away when he needed them most.

When he ran for Senate, the same political machinery he created was weaponised against him. The frustration from that betrayal contributed significantly to his loss. It took resilience, grace, and time for him to navigate back, rebuild himself, and reclaim his seat.

A man who has walked through the fire of betrayal never returns unchanged. His trust becomes sharper, his circle becomes smaller, and his loyalty becomes more deliberate.

So if today OUK chooses to entrust key responsibilities to people he can truly rely on, including his own daughter, it is understandable.

In an environment where loyalty is scarce, you protect your legacy by surrounding yourself with those whose commitment is unquestionable.

Politics runs on trust. After everything he has endured, safeguarding his vision by empowering someone who will not turn against him is not just personal preference; it is strategic continuity.