When Stakeholders Gathered To Chart Way Forward On Carbon Offsetting

The Niger Delta region has suffered a lot of environmental degradation, rang- ing from oil pollution, gas flaring to hazardous challenges to aquatic fauna inhabitants; all leading to economic deprivation and develop- ment of the people and communities.

Additionally, is the issue of carbon emission, which is caused by gas flaring and other environmental factors including cutting down and burning of trees and bushes. Carbon offsetting in the Niger Delta region is a complex issue.

Some initiatives aim to restore the environment through reforestation, renewable energy projects, or other sustainability efforts. These projects can help absorb CO2, support biodiversity, and provide economic benefits for local communities.

However, critics argue that carbon offsetting can sometimes be used to justify continued pollution or distract from the need to reduce emissions at the source. There’s also concern about the effectiveness and fairness of some offsetting projects. The prevalent of this has resulted in all the relevant stakeholders talking about the need of Carbon Offsetting.

Carbon offsetting is a way to compensate for greenhouse gas emissions, typically carbon dioxide (CO2), by investing in projects that reduce emissions elsewhere. Recently, stakeholders from both the environment sector and com- munities gathered in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital city, to navigate through the issues surrounding it and pathway to stop carbon emission.

The gathering was initiated by Search For Common Ground, a consortium of Partnership Initiatives in the Niger Delta region, Stakeholders Democracy Network and supported by the European Union.

Calls for end to pollution

To stem the tide of oil pollution and gas flaring, His Royal Majesty, King Bubaraye Dakolo, Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, and from Gbarain community, one of the communities where gas is being flared on daily basis by Shell Petroleum Development Company now Renaissance African Energy Company, called on the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to call on the International Oil Companies op- erating in the Niger Delta region to clean up the polluted environment even as they have moved to divest.

He said that poverty is also prev- alent in the region as a result of oil and gas exploration in the region, adding that it has also incapacitated the people. The government of Nigeria, he said should hold oil companies to account and remediate the polluted environment by showing the politi- cal will. According to him, “NUPRC is the regulator of oil and gas sector.

It is its business to ensure that the environment is remediated and is not pushing that and it is not able to push that because even when there is a spillage somewhere NUPRC doesn’t have a boat, they don’t have a chopper. “A report championed by the Bayelsa State government said that the international oil companies should use $1 billion yearly for 12 years to clean up the Niger Delta. A company like Shell didn’t talk about it at all.

They want to escape to offshore without talking about it. Agip has also not talked about it. “The federal government is a major shareholder in all of these arrangements. So the federal government is the biggest culprit. If oil kills 10 people in the region, it means that the federal government killed six people because they are having the major share.

That is the reality, so the federal government is not interested in this carbon offsetting of a thing.’’ Also, emphasising on the need to plant more trees, he preached against the indiscriminate felling of trees, maintaining that trees as a matter of fact; “helps to emit oxygen that we breath and takes back carbon dioxide.’’

Dakolo further said, “although my palace, I have a lot of trees and people think because I’m a king that is why I have a lot of trees. No. But let us also look beyond planting of trees, how do we ensure that the trees will survive if we plant them? “How do we ensure that the ones that are alive are not killed by the pollution and the gas flaring that are going on.

Gas flaring kills all the insects that pollinate trees, by that act of burning down the insects, everyday tress will not produce fruits enough. “In my normal nature, if I see a problem I try to look at what must have caused the problem. We have NDLEA in this state, they don’t have a boat, Nigeria Custom in this state doesn’t have a boat, and Immigration doesn’t have a boat.

So how do they function optimally in the riverine areas. So this is Nigeria’s dilemma “We should not be felling trees in discriminately. When you fell one, you should be able to plant one. In my community, I try as much as possible to make people understand the importance of trees, plants gener- ally.

“Can’t we advocate for a serious intensive environmental curriculum at the primary and secondary school levels and perhaps at the universities? Then, we may not need to be doing this anymore because everybody will know.

People are felling trees because of ignorance. “I think that the government of Nigeria should look at how to improve the curriculum to serve us better. They should also put pressure on the oil and gas industry to ensure that they rehabilitate the environment that they destroyed so that some of these things can grow on their own.”

Commitment to the environment

Ebi Ben Ololo, the Commissioner for Environment, Bayelsa State, in his contribution said that if the environment is polluted, “we are also polluted while if it is cleaner we will also be cleaner and greener,’’ adding, “issues of the environment are very sensitive issues.’’

Commending the organisers of the programme, he maintained that Bayelsa State government doesn’t joke with the things of the environment, disclosing that there are several levels of pollution within the environment.

“Even now pollution is going on due to the exploration of oil and gas and when that occurs, there is exploitation, extraction and there will be spill,’’ he said.

Noting, ‘‘the issue of Carbon Offsetting is a very sensitive matter and for us, the importance of trees cannot be over emphasised and that was why we shut down the forest. Of course, the role that trees play in our lives can’t be underrated because they give out clean energy.

“We will keep on enlightening the public to be aware of the wonderful reasons why we should not cut down trees and we want to ensure that even with the level of pollution in oil and gas sector, people in Bayelsa will have enough clean energy to breathe in.’’

Grassroots enlightenment

Vice Chairman Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, Dr Ekeuwei Akandi Josephine, said that the agitation against cutting down of trees should get to the rural communities for proper discussion and for people to get the real understanding of it.

She said: “What we are doing currently, it seems that the govern- ment is punishing the individuals not knowing that it is for our own good, for our protection and for our own sound health. “For now, those of us in the Niger Delta don’t know the importance of Carbon Offsetting until we are thoroughly abreast with it.

We will always see it as a challenge and we will not see it as a life threatening issue. “So this dialogue should be extended to the various wards in Bayelsa State for us to get a proper understanding of what Carbon Offsetting is.”

Education and regulation

Leading the panel discussion at the gathering were Morris Alagoa, an Environmental Rights Activist, Dr Charles Oyibo, a lecturer with Niger Delta University (NDU) and Tare Maureen Amanaghan. Morris in his submission said that fossil fuel related products also produce carbon emission.

“We in the environment com- munity refer to fuel energy as dirty energy. We are trying to turn Yenagoa into an arid environment where developers will be cutting trees but they will not plant. Trees help us to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. So there should be a kind of technology that will take away carbon dioxide and give us oxygen.

“Community people are now saying that they no longer have fishes and their farm lands are no longer yielding enough foods and now, they are telling them not to log trees again.

‘‘It is not easy to convince them but they are taking undue advantage of the saw machines that are readily available now because before now, they were using cutlass to cut down the trees but with the saw machines now, you can bring down between 20 and 30 trees in a day.

‘‘There is already a Forestry law that is in the House of Assembly now that will spell out how to go about harvesting these trees in our forests without that this indiscriminate logging of woods will not stop and the action that the government has taken now is to save us and the future generations as a way of dealing with Carbon Offsetting.

Oyibo on his part said that Carbon Offsetting are activities carried out which are environmentally sensitive whereby certain amount of carbon dioxide had already existed in the atmosphere.

Noting, “This is the reason the globe is warming. For you to remove a particular amount of carbon diox- ide from your environment, you must know the amount that is existing in your domain. So it is quite technical and a lot of statistics are involved. There are no sufficient policies on ground to address the issue of Carbon Offsetting.

“So if you don’t have the knowledge, how much knowledge can you put? That is why capacity building must be taken from the desk top to the field. We want everybody to be knowledgeable about this Carbon Offsetting issue. That way policy makers will discussion critical issue surrounding it.

“The oil companies know that the locals don’t have a right to challenge them because of some laws guarding them and unless we tackle this and federal government look at oil exploration and exploitation activities which impact our livelihood and environment and domesticate them, these challenges will continue to be there.”

Inclusive security

Chorbe Joshua, Consortium/ Programme Manager of Search for Common Ground, said the project, which is rounding up its activities in few months, has made tremendous progress in the area of conflict resolution, early warning activity, and establishment of peace architecture in various areas among other achievements.

Joshua stated that there has been peace in most of the communities covered and reduction of crimes and criminality in the Niger Delta region.

He stated that the overall goal of Search for Common Ground in the Niger Delta region is to foster inclusive community security approaches to addressing the systemic drivers of violence and criminality in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states.

Solutions

Participants agreed that there is urgent need to take care of the already polluted environment, adding that climate change and oil exploration have affected the livelihood of rural dwellers, especially the womenfolk. They also agreed that there was need to enlighten communities about Carbon Offset.