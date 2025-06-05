When Stakeholders Converged On Aba To Chart Igboland’s Devt

Share

Aku Ruo Ulo Movement (Invest At Home), a movement with the simple aim of persuading the Igbo people of Eastern Nigeria to keep repatriating their wealth back home, is gradually gaining more acceptance.

All of Igboland today, investments ranging from manufacturing, farm, industries, schools, to charity homes, among others are being established or moved from different parts of the world to Igboland.

In all these, one of the major challenges that may hinder the growth of the Aku Ruo Ulo Movement call is the problem of housing deficit, and properly documented land for all kinds of investments, following the small landmass of the region.

Note that with just five states and 95 local government areas, the South-East is Nigeria’s smallest geo-political zone by land, with a total landmass of 29,362 square kilometers (29,362 km2) shared by its five states.

Enugu State has the largest landmass, with 7,161 square kilometers (7,161 km2) followed by Abia State 6,320 square kilometers (6,320 km2); Ebonyi State 5,935 square kilometers (5,935 km2); Imo State, 5,530 square kilometers (5,530 km2); and Anambra State: 4,416 square kilometers (4,416km2).

New Era Eastern City To curtail land related challenge, the government of Enugu State in partnership with Pinto Realty has disclosed plan for the construction of a Green and Smart Estate around Obinagu Umulumgbe, Udi by Ogbeke, Enugu State.

The place already named New Era Eastern City Green and Smart Estate, according to information available to New Telegraph, will reduce greatly the problem of housing deficit, as well as create space for citing of mini and mega factories that’ll operate in an environment with its own Independent Power Plant for steady supply.

The maiden project which has already begun in Enugu has a projection to extend the commercial aspect of the project to Aba, Abia State where there is a plan to build the largest market in the country while the residential and industrial plans remain in Enugu, with further possibility of extending to other Igbo cities.

Since the end of the Civil War in 1970, the South-East region has become a place of constant emigration of youths to other regions, especially Lagos and Abuja where they feel they can compete with other Nigerians to make ends meet.

Project details

Addressing the leadership of Aku Ruo UloMovement during a crucial meeting in Aba, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, President of Igbo Women Assembly and MD/ CEO Pinto Realty Limited, said that they felt it is necessary to partner with Aku Ruo Ulo Movement because of the love for Igboland.

Chimezie said that the Aku Ruo Ulo is the word one cannot stop hearing on every Igbo man’s lips, showing that it is a call the Igbos are willing and able to answer in order to develop their ancestral land.

She said that the move is about how to stop the mass migration of Igbo youths to other regions and how to develop Igboland (Alaigbo) and not just the South East.

According to her, “This is why we partnered with Akuruolo to create awareness about our estate, the New Era Eastern Green and Smart Estate. This is an estate in Enugu, in partnership with the Enugu State Government.”

Safeguard

Chimezie said to ensure that all Igbo developers do not experience any form of hindrance from the ongoing project in Enugu, two important documents as far as Real Estate business is concerned, Right of Occupancy (Right of O) and the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) have been secured.

She explained that by obtaining Right of Occupancy, which is a legal concept that grants individuals the right to occupy and use a property, and the C of O which holds great significance in the real estate realm and a document issued by government authorities affirming the legal ownership of a property, all investors are guaranteed that nobody will ever worry them, as Enugu State Government is fully involved. “New Era has all the documents.

The C of O and the Right of O. It’s a safe place you can invest. If you invest, you’ll get a space from the government of Enugu State,” she assured.

She further explained that the company answered the Aku Ruo Uloclarion call through creation of homes, industrial environment and habitable commercial hubs, to give the Igbos a new dimension to what life is all about.

Chimezie said that the choice of Enugu for starting the project is a no brainer, as Enugu, by all standard remains the administrative capital of Igboland, inasmuch as there are no more regional government. This is a s she disclosed, “One will ask why Enugu, well, the answer is simple. As far as Alaigbo is concerned, Enugu is the capital city, and it is our duty to develop it to the best taste.

“I’m from Imo State and married to an Anambra man and I’m taking my investment to Enugu because we’re one. This is a campaign of unity in Igbo land. “Creation of state was just an ordinary divisive technique. We’re one. Enugu has enough land for whatever we want to do. “Our plans are for industrial, commercial and residential invest- ment. It’s something we are bringing home to our people.”

Participation

She said that her company, in partnership with the Enugu State government and Aku Ruo Ulo Movement, has the mission to de- velop, industrialise and bring back youth population to the SouthEast, stressing that the land is relatively very cheap, considering all available necessary documents.

According to her, “You can buy a land as cheap as N500, 000, N2, 000,000, but assessing it is the problem while government acquisition is a problem. For a land that has a C of O and Right of O, the 500 square metres goes for N7 million out rightly, while it will be N8 million installment. I think it’s a giveaway.

“We also have an installment arrangements where you can pay for 18 months if you don’t want to pay out rightly. We want to accommodate everybody, no matter the class. We also have 750 square metres that sell for N11 million out rightly, but N12 million on installment.

“We also have the one for the industrial, which is 2,000 square metres that goes for N40 million, but if you want to buy per square metre, we go for N25, 000 per square metre. Through this process, we can sell 100-200 square metres de- pending on your taste.

“Whatever factory you want to build, mini, mega or whatever, bring it home. For the residential we’re equally building a private power plant. “Some experts from Germany have visited and we’re currently designing the plant right now. We have plans all over the South-East. I’m based in Lagos and have estates there, but there is a reason I returned here for this investment.

“I have about four thriving estates in Lagos. But the South-East is ours. The money I’m investing here, if I had thrown it in Lagos, I would have been reaping now, but this is our own.

We need to develop it.” She, however, said that the developmental plans of the company are not limited to Enugu or the South-East, as there are plans to extend development to places like Aba and other Igbo speaking areas beyond the South-East.

“We want to use Enugu to push for industrialisation and then put trading in Aba. These two cities will play a pivotal role in whatever we are doing. We’re looking at building the largest market around soon in Aba when we’re done with Enugu. “Aba should be our commercial hub. Any Igbo man wherever you’re, it’s time to think about home.

Those of us with mini factories scattered all over Nigeria, please think home.” Chimezie explained further that the company is not only there to make land or property available for Igbo investors at home, but will always be available to give advice and project necessary ideas for industrial and manufacturing of products from unknown or neglected available resources.

“When we’re talking about industries, people are not thinking rightly. We’ve made research and discovered raw materials. We have a lot here, we have ideas we will sell them to our brothers who are willing to invest,” she said.

Heeding Aku Ruo Ulo Movement call

The Director General of Aku Ruo Ulo Movement, Chief Chuks Ibegbu said that the coming of Pinto Realty is exactly what the movement is all about, stressing willingness to work with all Igbo private investors to help develop Alaigbo (Igboland) for the betterment of all.

Ibegbu, a former spokesperson of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said during the crucial meeting in Aba that Aku Ruo Ulo Movement is ready to discuss with all Igbo State’s governments and anyone who has a positive impact to make in Igboland.

According to him, “We are interested in bringing our people out here to develop our land. We have what it takes. All we need is to keep persuading our people.

“When you have people willing to invest in real estate for indus- trial, residential and commer- cial activities, it is a welcome development because we’re go- ing to create a more organised society. “We’re going to partner with her, work out the modalities and hope that we get it right.

We’re calling on Igbos all over the world to buy Aku Ruo Ulo. “The Igbo Industrial resurgence that happened under Michael Okpara can be replicated. Today, Aba is being rejigged. Nobody should run again. Our industrialists should come home because a lot is happening.”

Beyond expectations

Mr Iheonunaekwu Godwin, Director of Special Duties, Aku Ruo Ulo Movement International, said that the current move will go beyond expected.

“I’ve known the CEO of Pinto for a while, and I know this move will work out. All we need is for the various state governments to provide land and an enabling environment for Igbos to come back home and develop their land.”

Other participants at the meeting called on South-East governors to pay serious attention to developmental capital projects that will provide an enabling environment for a huge number of Igbo billionaires scattered all over the world, who are willing to invest at home but need serious conviction that all is in order.

The participants equally called on the governors to collaborate with the local government chairmen and community rulers to set up reliable security across the region to collaborate with the newly approved Federal Government Forest Guard to make the region safer for more investments.

