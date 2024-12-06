When Reps, Stakeholders Brainstormed On Local Govt Autonomy

Share

PHILIP NYAM reports on the national dialogue convened by House of Representatives Ad Hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) on local government reforms

One issue that has gained traction in Nigeria of late is local government autonomy. Governance at the third tier of government has been abysmal and many stakeholders tend to believe that the best way out of the seemingly intractable problem is the absence of autonomy at the grassroots.

It is against this backdrop that the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) headed by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, in collaboration with the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), with support from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) decided to organise a national dialogue to enable stakeholders brainstorm on how best to reset the most important but neglected level of government.

Abbas calls for reforms

Speaking at the event, Speaker Tajudeen Abbas expressed the urgent need for local government administration reforms in Nigeria. Abbas noted that it was part of the “series of consultations to harness citizens’ views and preferences in our efforts at having a truly peoples’ constitution in the country.”

He recalled that a similar dialogue was held to find constitutional pathways to open up the governance and political space to “accommodate the very resourceful Nigerian women in our decision-making processes.” He said: “Today’s dialogue focuses on a critical aspect of our governance structure; the local government system.

Local governments are often referred to as the closest tier of government to the people. They play an essential role in delivering services, fostering community development, and ensuring that citizens’ voices are heard at all levels of governance.

“However, for local governments to fulfil these roles effectively, they must operate with a degree of autonomy that allows them to respond promptly and appropriately to the unique needs of their communities.

Sadly, despite the noble intentions of the drafters of our constitution in instituting the local government system, it is evident that there are significant challenges that hinder their effectiveness.” The speaker noted that issues such as inadequate funding, lack of autonomy, insufficient capacity, and usurpation of its functions by other levels of government, corruption and many more have plagued local governments for decades.

“These challenges not only stifle local governance but also impede national development. The need for reform has never been more urgent,” he stated.

Speaker Abbas stressed that inadequate funding remains one of the most significant obstacles. “Local governments often operate on budgets that are insufficient to meet their responsibilities,” he said, adding that, “this financial constraint limits their ability to deliver essential services such as education, healthcare, infrastructure development, and sanitation.”

As a result, the speaker said many communities continue to suffer from poor living conditions and lack access to basic amenities.

His words: “Moreover, the lack of autonomy is another critical issue facing local governments in Nigeria. The current structure often places local administrations under the control of state governments, which can lead to interference in their operations and decision-making processes.

This lack of independence stifles innovation and accountability at the local level. “Additionally, insufficient capacity – both in terms of human resources and institutional frameworks – has hindered effective governance at the local level. Many local government officials lack the necessary training and skills required for efficient administration.

This gap not only affects service delivery but also erodes public trust in local governance.” One of the most pressing issues that the House must deal with, Speaker Abbas noted, is the poor quality of elections into local government councils across the states.

He said this situation not only undermines the very essence of democracy but also raises serious concerns about the integrity and functionality of the local governance structures.

“When elections are characterised by a lack of competitiveness – wherein the ruling party sweeps all positions – it becomes evident that we are witnessing a mockery of democratic principles.

This scenario is not merely an embarrassment; it poses a significant threat to our democracy. “It fosters an environment where undesirable elements infiltrate these councils, often lacking the necessary capacity and vision to govern effectively. Consequently, local governments become mere appendages of state governments or pawns in the hands of so-called godfathers who manipulate political outcomes for their own gain,” he said.

Noting that the House acknowledges and appreciates the recent efforts made by the administration of President Bola Tinubu in strengthening the local government system, Abbas maintained that the recent Supreme Court judgement mandating the conduct of elections into the councils and direct disbursement of funds to them, has provided a significant legal framework that supports the autonomy and functionality of local governments across the country.

His words: “This landmark decision is a testament to our collective commitment to uphold democratic principles at all levels of governance. However, while we celebrate these advancements, we must also acknowledge that the need for comprehensive reform has never been more urgent as some nagging issues persist.

“Constitutional reforms are essential to address these challenges comprehensively. We must advocate for greater financial autonomy for local governments by ensuring that they receive adequate funding directly from federal allocations without excessive state control.

Additionally, we should explore mechanisms that empower local governments with more decision-making authority over their affairs. “Importantly, we must confront the disgraceful poor conduct of elections into the councils. We must find a way of instilling transparency, fairness, and openness in the conduct of elections into local governments.

Doing this would require the understanding and collaborative efforts of the state governors and Houses of Assembly. We must find a way of convincing them that a strengthened local government system would relieve the states of unnecessary burdens and lead to grassroots development.”

Kalu harps on autonomy for LGs

The deputy speaker (Kalu) in his submission, emphasised the need for a coordinated effort among stakeholders to achieve meaningful reform in Nigeria’s local government system.

Kalu, who was represented by the Majority Leader of the House, Professor Julius Ihonvbere, noted that local governments play a crucial role in delivering essential services, promoting inclusion, and enhancing democratic participation.

He however decried that the current state of local government councils and areas in Nigeria is less than ideal, with issues such as limited autonomy, constrained financial independence, and weakened administrative capacity hindering their effectiveness.

He said that the national dialogue offers a platform for stakeholders to deepen their understanding of the issues, align their strategies, and build a coalition to champion the cause of local government reform.

His words: “Today, we convene not only to discuss a critical aspect of governance but also to reaffirm our collective commitment to advancing democratic principles and sustainable development at the grassroots level.

This convening exemplifies the importance of collaboration and dialogue in addressing national challenges. “Local governments, as the closest tier of government to our citizens, are pivotal in ensuring the delivery of essential services, ensuring inclusion, and enhancing democratic participation.

However, as we are all acutely aware, the current state of local government councils and areas in Nigeria leaves much to be desired. Issues of limited autonomy, constrained financial independence, and weakened administrative capacity have continued to hinder their effectiveness.

“The task before us today is both ambitious and achievable; to chart a clear and actionable path toward local government autonomy. This requires us to reimagine the role of local governments as independent and effective partners in Nigeria’s governance structure.

“The focus areas for this dialogue – ranging from financial and administrative autonomy to constitutional amendments in that regard – are not just technical necessities; they are foundational to a governance system that is equitable, inclusive, and accountable.

Achieving these reforms will require a coordinated effort among federal and state governments, lawmakers, judicial bodies, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and local communities.

“However, this national dialogue offers us an invaluable opportunity to deepen our understanding, align our strategies, and build a coalition of stakeholders who will champion this cause at every level.”

Kalu also referenced the recent Supreme Court judgement reaffirming the importance of democratic principles in local government administration, which emphasized that officials of local government councils must be democratically elected, and their statutory allocations paid directly to them.

According to him, “this ruling underscores the importance of ensuring that governance at all levels adheres to democratic principles and serves the people’s best interests. Yet, to fully realize the intent and impact of this landmark decision, we must confront the systemic issues that have long plagued local government administration.”

NGF backs autonomy for LGs

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), in its presentation expressed support for administrative and financial autonomy for the councils. Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, said as majority of the states have duly elected local government councils in place, reflecting a strengthening commitment to democracy at a grassroots level.

Represented by the Director, Legal Services of the Forum, Chijioke Chukwu, Abdulrazaq said the NGF recognises the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government autonomy as a landmark development with profound implications for governance.

He added that autonomy presents an opportunity to deepen service delivery across critical sectors, particularly health care, education, and other social services. “The Governor’s Forum remains resolute in its commitment to the effective implementation of local government autonomy.

The Governors are keen to collaborate with stakeholders, including development partners, civil society, and other arms of government to translate this autonomy into tangible improvements in the lives of our people.

“It is our belief that a well-structured autonomy with mutually aligned implementation framework would not only drive accountability and efficiency in resource management, but would also catalyze sustainable development goals at the subnational level. Together, we can transform the local government system into a vibrant vehicle for economic growth, social development, and national integration.

“The Nigerian Governors Forum also reiterates its readiness to ensure that this transition to local government autonomy is impactful. Let us continue to work together in building a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria,” he said.

Speakers reiterate role of LGs in devt

Chairman of the Conference of Speakers and State Legislatures, Adebo Ogundoyin, said the issue of the independence and autonomy of local governments is at the heart of grassroots governance and development in Nigeria.

Ogundoyin, who is the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly was represented by the Speaker of the Jigawa House of Assembly, Haruna Aliyu. “Local governments will be pivotal to delivering essential services fostering community participation and ensuring inclusive development.

However, achieving this requires robust financial and administrative independence, as well as transparent, credible, and legitimate elections. “The state legislatures play an indispensable role in the realisation of these goals as constitutionally empowered bodies.

We are the gatekeepers of democracy and the subnational levels. It is our duty to enact laws that empower local governments, ensure accountability, and provide oversight that guarantees the proper utilisation of resources for the benefit of our citizens,” he said.

Partners back move

Executive Director of PLAC, Mr. Clement Nwankwo, said the national dialogue on local government reforms is very key to improving the quality of our democracy. “Local governments are very key to any country’s democracy because it is government at the grassroots.

Unfortunately, the local governments in Nigeria continue to suffer from the lack of development of its institutions and its ability to deliver on its expectations of development.

“The House of Representatives Committee on the Constitutional Review taking on this as a major issue and as one of its flagship considerations as it proceeds and embarks on the constitutional review is so very important,” he said.

Nwankwo expressed the hope that the conversation will translate into passage of landmark amendments l to the constitution that will impact on improving the quality of democracy. Director of Development, UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Cynthia Rowe, said local governments bring governance closer to the people and has a real impact on the lives of the people. She stressed the need for a proper local government system for the benefit of citizens.

