The House of Representatives recently directed the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) not to approve any hike in electricity tariff by the distribution companies, PHILIP NYAM reports

When Reps halted planned electricity tariff hike Abbas increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August. Please take note. Elec- tricity units are set to jump by 30-40 percent in just over a week. You are best advised to buy as many units as you can before July 1.” The Eko DisCo, also reportedly sent a message saying: “Dear Customers, electricity tariffs are set to go higher on July 1st due to the floating exchange rate.

MYTO 2022 set the exchange rate at N441/$1, which may now be adjusted to about N750/$1. “We may be looking at a base tariff of N100 per kWh for Band C (12 – 16 supply hours per day). Bands A (20 hours and above) & B (16 – 20 hours) will be much higher.

“If you have a prepaid meter, buying bulk energy units for your home or office before the end of the month may help you make some savings be- fore you have to buy at the new rate. “For those on post-paid (estimated) billing, a significant increment is imminent in your monthly billing, starting from August.”

Although, these DisCos later assured Nigerians that the increment would not be implemented soon, there are rumours that the hike may after all become a real- ity. It was following this premise that the House upon a motion called for the immediate suspension of the planned increase.

The motion Presenting the motion, deputy minority whip, Hon. Aliyu Garba Madaki (NNPP, Kano) noted that the DisCos alerted custom- ers recently of a planned electricity tariff hike hinged on the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) and that circulars issued by DisCos stated that effective July 1, there would be an upward review of the electricity tariff influenced by fluctuating rates.

The lawmaker said he was “aware that under the MYTO, Sometime in June this year, there were media reports indicating that some Distribution Companies (DisCos) operating in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) had alerted their customers to a planned electricity tariff increase from July 1, this year. The decision to increase the tariff, according to the Discos was due to the fluctuation of the local currency, the naira, in comparison to the dollar.

Specifically, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and the Eko Electricity Distribution Company were mentioned to have notified their customers of the impending tariff hike.

The purported letter from the AEDC read: “Effective July 1st 2023, please be informed that there will be an upward review to the electricity tariff influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate. “Under the MYTO 2022 guidelines, the previously set exchange rate of N441/$1 may now be revised to approximately N750/$1 which will have an impact on the tariffs associated with your electricity consumption.

“For customers within band B and C, with supply hours ranging from 12 to 16 per day, the new base tariff is expected to be N100 per kWh while Bands A with (20 hours and above) and B (16 to 20 hours) will experience comparatively higher tariffs. “For customers with prepaid meters, we encourage you to consider purchasing bulk energy units before the end of this month as this will allow you to take advantage of the current rates and potentially make savings before the new tariffs come into effect.

Presenting the motion, deputy minority whip, Hon. Aliyu Gar- ba Madaki (NNPP, Kano) noted that the DisCos alerted customers recently of a planned electricity tariff hike hinged on the Multi-Year Tariff Order (MYTO) and that circulars issued by DisCos stated that effective July 1, there would be an upward review of the electricity tariff influenced by fluctuating rates.

The lawmaker said he was “aware that under the MYTO, 2022 guidelines, the previous exchange rate of N 441/$1 may be revised to approximately N750/$1 which would have an impact on the tariffs associated with electricity consumption. He added that he is aware that under the planned hike, consumers within ‘B’ and ‘C’ with supply hours ranging from 12–16 hours per day will pay N100 per KWh, while Bands ‘A’ with 20 hours and above and ‘B’ with 16–20 hours, would experience comparatively higher tariffs, that is, for customers with a prepaid metre, whereas, for those on post-rand (estimated) billing, a significant increment is expected to be higher.

He noted that he is concerned about the widespread apprehension in the country over the planned introduction of a new electricity tariff regime by the DisCos and the recent statement by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) directing its consumers to disregard the earlier notice of the increase in the electricity tariffs hike is confusing as members of the public are confused as to what to believe.

Madaki further argued that the proposed increase was coming despite the inability of the operators to meet the threshold of supplying at least 5,000 mega-watts per year after signing the contract with NERC. His words: “I believe that it is most inappropriate and insensitive to come up with a price increase of such magnitude at this time when many Nigerians are yet to come to terms with the increase in petrol prices.

“Cognisant that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), in Section 16 (2) (b), has provided “That the material resources of the nation be harnessed and distributed as best as possible to serve the common good.”

He submitted that at this point in time, the proposed increment of electricity tariff by the DISCOs is not in the best interest of the average Nigerian citizen, neither is it for the common good of the citizenry explaining that the proposed increment is an exploitation of the common citizen, which is not in line with Section 17 (2) (d) of the Constitution which states that the “exploitation of human resources in any form whatsoever for reasons other than the good of community should be prevented.”

Debate

Contributing to the debate, Hon. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) stated that there was a corresponding need to speak to the DisCos and GenCos as they too suffer the rise in cost of distribution and generation of electricity. He called for a balance on both divides of the debate.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, while contributing, stated that indeed it was a condition of being caught in between both sides of debate for Nigerians and private sector companies who are also Nigerians facing the realities of the market force.

Also supporting the motion, Hon. Bamidele Salam (PDP, Oyo) stated that the debate is truly dicey as the market forces in dealing with privatized companies should not be seen to be over-suffocated by undue regulations which will discourage investors. He called for the implementation of a free-market economy and instead increased parameters that will improve the buying power of Nigerians.

In his words, Hon. Olumide Osoba (APC, Ogun) reminded his colleagues that President Bola Tinubu has assented to the Electricity Bill, so the House can oversight the bill to ensure market forces drive the competition that can make stakeholders from different zones of the federation reduce prices.

Also making his contribution, Hon. Ahmed Satomi called for scrutiny on the price of electricity that the GenCos provide power for distribution to the DISCOs. He wondered why the end user has to pay so much when the shortage of service seems to be coming from the DisCos.

He stated that this is a good way that palliatives can be given to Nigerians, by ensuring they don’t pay more than necessary for power consumption. The minority whip, Hon. Ali Isa (PDP, Gombe) called for caution in handling the motion as it has direct impacts on the wellbeing of Nigerians.

He stated that the government needs to be seen to be sensitive to the plight of Nigerians especially as they have not received palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel price hike, as well as the removal of the fuel subsidy regime. But Hon. Dachung Bagos (PDP, Plateau) reiterated that there is need to investigate the operations of the DisCos, so that the burden is not suffered by only one sector of Nigerians.

The motion was voted on, adopted and referred to the House Committee on Power when constituted”. The lawmakers were united on the bill and it consequently enjoyed a unanimous endorsement.