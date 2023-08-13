When Poverty Strikes: Nigerians Resort To Desperate Measures To Escape

With reports ranking Nigeria among countries with the largest concentration of the wretched of the earth, some Nigerians are resorting to untoward options to conquer poverty. In this report, LADESOPE LADELOKUN, writes on some of the options and the roles parents and institutions can play to reverse the trend.

In one of his no-holds-barred interviews conducted on his now rested Charly Boy Show, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, had once asked the late Oguta- born billionaire, Arthur Nzeribe, the one thing he feared most in life. The politician’s answer was direct- poverty. What would make a billionaire choose poverty as the one thing he feared the most? While the answer remains a riddle, reported stories abound of people who resort to untoward options to escape the dark cell of poverty.

From ritual killings to internet fraud, prostitution to kidnapping, the quest for riches, Sunday Telegraph gathered, has plunged a number of Nigerians into ruin and lifelong misery. In what appears to be a modification of the Biblical Paul’s writings on the love of money as the root of all evil, author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Robert Kiyosaki, said : “The love of money is not the root of all evil; the lack of money is the root of all evil.”

Going by the statements of the aforementioned men, the love of money and the lack of it could trigger evil. Meanwhile, consistent with the assertion of the Biblical Paul on the love of money as the root of all evil, an Indian hemp merchant in the Small Kara area of Ogun State, who is popularly known as Toba, had, according his neighbours, boasted that his expected wealth would grow as the figure of people who milled around him grew after an oesophagus said to be that of his girlfriend, Motunrayo, was found in a calabash when concerned neighbours, who got wind of his alleged atrocious act stormed his home.

Motunrayo,who was an apprentice un- der the supervision of a hairstylist, Titilayo, was said to be on the verge of rounding off her training when the cold hands of death snatched her. In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, Titilayo narrated how an encounter with an alleged ritualist led to the sudden demise of one of her apprentices. “On the day the incident happened, she lied to me that her mother instructed her to assist her at a building site, where her mother fetched water to get paid.

But I was later told that she died by one lady I didn’t know from Adam. I was destabilized . Although people warned me not leave immediately, I said she was my apprentice and I had to go. When I got there, I saw her lifeless body on the floor. “The man who killed her was her boy friend.The place is in a remote and very quiet place. There’s a cleric close to where the boyfriend was living, who said he watched from his hidden place all that transpired before she died.

He said Toba “bathed on her” . The cleric said he heard the screams of the lady while Toba was stabbing her. ” She added: “We also saw the oesophagus of the girlfriend in a small calabash and a piece of broken tile stained with blood that he used to remove it. Meanwhile,a neighbour said he had come to request for a knife from her but she refused to give him. He was later challenged to explain what happened to his girl- friend and security agents were eventually invited.

To the amazement of everyone present, he boasted that the swelling number of people gathering to watch him would only grow his expected wealth. He also bragged that he would be back after his arrest. “But I still feel pained by that sad experience because her mother accused me of giving my apprentices to men for sex to get cash reward.The boyfriend she went to meet does not know me.We don’t even know each other but she kept on telling people that I sold her daughter to men.

Before that incident, I noticed she was acting strangely. She would go very far to receive calls. There was a time I saw a very expensive phone with her and I had to call the attention of her mother. As I speak to you now, I’ve concluded plans to leave this neighborhood because of the damage the lies of her mother has done to my image since the incident happened last year.”

Only recently, the police in Ogun State arrested a 33-year-old woman, Olaide Adekunle, for allegedly selling her 18-month- old baby for N600,000 to an unknown buyer. According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the suspect’s husband, Nureni Rasaq, told the police at Sango Divisional Headquarters that his wife left home to Lagos with their baby girl, by name, Moridiat Rasaq, but returned home without the baby.

Oyeyemi added: “When asked the reason for her action, she stated that she borrowed money from a Microfinance bank, and when she was unable to pay back the money, the bank agents started dragging her and threatening to deal decisively with her.”

Yahoo Boys Mothers’ Association and other strange conducts of parents

With reports of parents endorsing cyber fraud for survival, there are concerns in some quarters over Nigeria’s disappearing family values. In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, a teacher, Ben Awuzie, lamented how parents that ordinarily should be role models to their children and wards lead them astray by urging them to join the fast lane for money. “I have this friend who was dismissed from the police. He has three boys and all of them are Yahoo boys(internet fraudsters).

The expensive car he cruises around in was bought by his son, who has also built his house, even when he’s a student without any known job. This man goes about town with his girlfriend in his son’s car. The lady can never be more than 21. Another mother complained that her child was no longer get- ting money from his ‘client’. She said would need the assistance of a prophet for a spiritual solution.”

In 2019, the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, had expressed displeasure over how mothers of cyber fraudsters, other- wise known as Yahoo boys, were organizing themselves into an association. “We are looking at how we can rehabilitate the Yahoo boys; these are young boys, who have graduated, who are in the university. We want to see how we can sensitise them; how we can make them know that the Yahoo Yahoo business is wrong.

“And we are also appealing to their mothers. The parents of these children have actually formed an association of Yahoo Yahoo Mothers’ Association – Yes; they are there – Association of Mothers of Yahoo Yahoo Boys.” According to Magu, Yahoo boys are very intelligent people, whose intellect could serve the country well when properly channeled. “Some of them will say the father did not do anything; these boys came, demolished the house and put up a new structure.

If you see the cars that we have recovered, you will think that we are in the car business. These are all Yahoo Yahoo. All brands of cars – Jaguar, Rolls Royce. “We want to correct them (Yahoo boys), so they can go back as responsible citizens; people who can be very useful; the knowledge can be utilised; we can bring back the knowledge and make it more useful.”

Still on money rituals

In 2022, a number of Nigerians were left gobsmacked when news broke that three teenage boys were caught burning the head of a girl said to be in a relationship with one of them for a money ritual in Abeokuta, Ogun State. A security guard was said to have alerted the police at Adatan station after observing that the said boys were burning something suspected to be human head in a local pot.

Speaking on the incident, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that the three boys whose ages ranged between 17 and 20 years were arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for killing a girlfriend of their friend for money making ritual. Oyeyemi further stated that the arrested suspects confessed that what they were burning in the local pot was the head of the girlfriend of their escaped accomplice.

“They confessed further that the girl, who was simply identified as Rofiat, was lured by her boyfriend simply identified as Soliu to where she was murdered by four of them, after which they cut off her head and packed the remains in a sack, and dumped it in an old building. “They subsequently led policemen to the building, where the dismembered body was recovered and deposited at the General Hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Government as catalyst

For Dr Shehu Marafa, a psychologist and lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, the government has a huge role to play in dissuading people from resorting to the strange means of acquiring wealth. He harped on the need for the government to be sincere and use the country’s wealth for the good of the people. “First and foremost, there’s what we call charity begins at home. When someone is responsible and disciplined from moral upbringing, that’s the family background.

Government must play a vital role. If the government is not sincere to the people who know that the wealth that God has blessed Nigeria with can actually be used to cater for their family needs and the government is not carrying out its primary responsibility, people can just be forced to venture into crime. But if you have good leaders, people that can lead well, people that have the zeal and passion to deliver, people that want to bring change to the community, it will be a different story.

“So, I’m sure people that don’t have any work to do, they don’t know where to go. When a person doesn’t have any engagement,you must expect him to be thinking about crime and what have you. The government must play a vital role. Once you have a sincere government,the problem is 60 percent or 70 percent solved. Then, you go back to your religion. ” On the need to take the battle against obscene accumulation of wealth to secondary schools in Nigeria and promote the culture of hard work, he said: “No verse in the Koran or the Holy Bible that God permits you to go and kill or vandalise anyone’s property, even if you don’t have anything on you.

God directs us to be patient. Then, you work hard to get a job, according to your capability and capacity. It’s only greed that makes people engage in criminality and accumulate ob- scene wealth. After all, how many days do you think you’ll spend on this earth? If you accumulate wealth, your final destination is your grave and the money will be left. If you have that in you, I’m sure you will not engage in criminalities.This accumulation of wealth is madness.

Where do you want to take the wealth to? Sometimes, you join occultic groups because you want to oppress your friends, your associates. Some guys don’t want to work hard. Psychologists say ” no sweat, no sweet”; but some guys want it in the blink of an eye,which is not possible unless you opt for negative options. “There must be awareness about the dangers of obscene wealth right from secondary school. The orientation must start from there.

People should be made to understand that what they need is what will cater for them. Accumulating obscene wealth is madness because you don’t need what you cannot use. We need to start preaching this gospel at the secondary school level. You’ll see that somebody has billions of dollars and people around him are sleeping with hunger; people are going to hospital; no money to take care of their medical bills. It’s madness.

Poverty, failure of government not enough

In explaining the reason behind patterns of human behaviour vis-a-vis desperation for wealth, a sociologist, Dr Rabi Abubakai, reasoned that every society has its goals and its means of achieving such goals, stating that sociologists have classified six means of achieving the said goals. “The first one is what sociologists call the conformist. These are individuals who are ready to follow laid down procedures to achieve the goals they want to achieve or the societal values.

Then, you have the second group, who are called the reformists. This group of people agree with the goals of the society but they don’t agree with the means set by society. So, they go about devising their own means. Then, you have another group called the rebels, who neither accepts the means nor the goals. They are just on their own like drug addicts, Jah People or whatever they call themselves. They are just in a world of their own. “Then, we have those who the sociologists call the innovators.

These innovators, I think, are the major problems of developing countries like Nigeria. These innovators agree with the goals quite alright but will find their own means and those means range from anything you can talk about- corruption, cultism, fraud and whatever thing you can think of. They will do anything in order to achieve the goals the society has set because of the value of such goals to the people.

This is proposed by Robert K. Martins in his analysis of goals and means of achieving those goals” Dwelling on how human nature, limited resources for many and the question of leadership are fuelling the desperation for wealth, she explained: “And you know, the human nature, everyone wants what is good but not everyone can get it. That is, the resources are limited but the people running over the resources are much more than the resources.

For instance, everyone wants power; nobody wants to be powerless because they’ll consider themselves useless in society. “If you put them together and if you go by what another scholar, Karl Marx, said, these three are all the same. They are inter- twined into one thing. That is, the person who has one,has the other.But if you look at this, you should know that developing countries must have a series of problems.

The only solution is to have a leader, who is worth his leadership that can control these means among people and channel them to proper patterns.” In his reaction, another sociologist, Sunday Odugbesan, said leadership failure and poverty should not be enough reasons for people to kill their fellow humans for quick money or opt for other unspeakable crimes. He explained that only poverty of the mind could make people resort to such heinous crimes for money.

Task before parents, clerics

Commenting, a Christian cleric, Bishop Taiwo Ajose, said none of Nigeria’s three major religions promotes or encourages any form of questionable accumulation of wealth. Dismissing the argument that the Church has failed in its responsibilities, he stated: “People go to church. They go to Mosque. They do traditional religion and if you look at all, the religions forbid all these vices you’re talking about. That brings us to one point-personality.

Don’t forget that people spend most of their time in their home when they are with their parents than when they are in their school and church. “So, it has to do with basic upbringing, basic discipline from their home. If people are not trained from their home, no matter how many people preach to them, they may not change. So, people have to consciously and intentionally decide to do good and be good, so that when they preach to them, it may be easier for them to align.

So, all these things have to do with degeneration of moral up- bringing from the homes.” Speaking further on the degeneration of moral upbringing and the responsibilities of parents, Ajose identified poverty as a factor. “Parents are no longer in control of their children. Even some parents prefer when children bring money to them. They don’t question the source. We have seen now that some parents are now trained by children instead of training their children.

We have seen a lot of people that have rejected their pastor by moving from one church to the other because their pastor advised them to do the right thing. People have to be conscious and intentional about how they live their lives. I know there are some pastors that are engaging in all these vices. We know all those ones. We are trying to curtail that and distance our- selves from such people that call themselves pastors.

Be that as it may, I think the parents owe the society a great deal of responsibility to train their children well. It’s not enough to be happy when their children bring so much money even when they are not known to do any legitimate job or business.” On the responsibilities pastors owe the society, Ajose urged clerics to ask questions when the need arises.

Commenting, Islamic cleric, Afeez Alausa, said perpetrators of crime do no belong to a particular religion, stating that no report has indicated that people of a particular faith commit more crimes. He, however, admitted that the role of clerics and parents in curbing accumulation of questionable wealth cannot be overemphasized.