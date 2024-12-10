When Persons With Disabilities Marched For Their Rights

Share

It wasn’t just a normal road show through the streets, to mark this year’s International Day of persons with disabilities, but it was a protest against what they described as an unacceptable exclusion.

Different clusters of persons with disabilities, both wheelchair users and those who supported themselves with clutches were seen marching on the streets.

Inside Abuja also observed that even the visually impaired persons were not left out, as they were part of the procession being supported by their helpers.

They chanted songs that suggested that their right to life had been violated by been excluded from full participation in all areas of life.

Some of them insisted that what they need from the society was not empathy and sympathy, but a conducive environment that will help to harness their full potential.

Against discrimination

Barnard Ezedi , a wheelchair user, said he often felt insulted when people showed pity for him. The man in his early 50s, revealed that he was consigned to a wheelchair after undergoing an unsuccessful spinal cord surgery.

Ezedi noted that what he wants is a society where the rights of persons with disabilities will not be trampled upon.

According to him, there is need for an increase in the participation of persons with disabilities in decision-making processes and also in promoting their leadership in all areas of life.

“Many agencies and organisations are not complying with the United Nations Disability Inclusion Strategy plans. You will go to some banks, even public buildings, a wheelchair user will not find a ramp.

“You can imagine the frustration and difficulties that we face on a daily basis. Many of the persons with disabilities are denied opportunities for decent employment just because of their disabilities.

“We urge the government to think of persons with disabilities in their policy making and implementation,” he said.

Similarly, Chief Chukwumah Onah, another person with disability, said the demand for inclusion in all ramifications of life, is a right which should be given to them.

Onah argued that many of the persons who are confined to wheelchair by circumstances beyond their control, are more resourceful and productive than some people who are not disabled.

While he commending President Bola Tinubu for appointing Hon. Muhammed Isa as Senior Special Assistant on Persons with Disabilities, and Hon.

Ayuba Gufwam as the Executive Secretary of National Commission for Persons with Disabilities, Onah called on governments at all levels to implement policies that will affect vulnerable people positively.

He equally challenged persons with disabilities to look away from their conditions and begin to take actions to actively shape their lives.

Advocacy

Inside Abuja gathered that Gufwam who had in time past demonstrated passion in seeking for good life for persons with disabilities, had made several presentations to the President on the plight of the community of persons living with disabilities.

In a bid to foster employment for PWDs, Chief Gufwan visited the Civil Service Commission, making a strong case for equitable job opportunities.

His advocacy also extended to the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), where he addressed the barriers blind individuals face during basic entrance examinations, particularly in mathematics, as they seek higher education.

Recognizing the unique needs of disabled soldiers, Gufwan met with the Chief of Defense Staff, calling for increased welfare measures for those affected by warfare and terrorism.

His proposals include providing artificial limbs and assistive devices to restore dignity and functionality to soldiers with disabilities.

Gufwan’s vision encompasses the financial well-being of PWDs as well, evidenced by his visit to the Salaries and Wages Commission.

He advocated for better emoluments for PWDs, supporting the notion that fair compensation contributes to independence and financial security.

This theme carried through to his engagement with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, where he highlighted the importance of increased budgetary allocation for PWDs, proposing an increase from 4 billion to 60 billion naira to fully fund necessary programmes.

Intervention

An International organisation, Sightsavers has also said that the country’s quest for sustainable development may be elusive without implementable inclusive policies for persons with disabilities.

Sightsavers used the occasion of this year’s celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities to call on both governments and other stakeholders to work towards creating a society where everyone can thrive and contribute to economic growth.

In a statement signed by the organisation’s Communication Officer, Joy Tarbo, the organisation noted that this year’s themed “Sustainable Development:

Advancing the Rights of Persons with Disabilities”, was a passionate appeal to every well meaning person to appreciate the lot of the persons living with disabilities.

Nigeria Country Director, Soghtsavers, Dr. Joy Shu’aibu, said that, sustainable development would be impossible without inclusion.

According to her, all physical, societal, and systemic barriers that prevent persons with disabilities from reaching their full potential must be removed.

“At Sightsavers, we are committed to advancing the rights of persons with disabilities through empowerment, partnerships, and community-driven initiatives.

“Sightsavers’ work in Nigeria focuses on breaking these barriers. Through projects like the SABI-Woman project, the organization has empowered hundreds of women, girls, and youth with disabilities to overcome challenges and pursue their dreams.

“One such success story is Hajara, an 18-year-old visually impaired student from Kano, who transformed her life with the support of Sightsavers. Losing her sight at the age of two, Hajara faced significant challenges but is now a role model in her community.

“The SABI-Woman programme introduced her to new business opportunities, enabling her to earn a living through online sales. Today, she inspires other girls with disabilities,” she said.

