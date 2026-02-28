The families of Linus Odozor and Basil Madubueze were filled with gratitude to family members, guests and well-wishers who joined them in celebrating the beautiful union of their children; Success Ujunwa and Peace Onyinyechi, at The Liberated Church of God.

The solemn ceremony was followed by a lively reception at Bestgift School Hall, where guests were treated to an abundance of food, drinks and electrifying dance moments.

Expressing their appreciation, the family members said: “We deeply appreciate your presence, love and support on the occasion of our wedding.

Your kindness, generosity and well-wishes have made our day truly special. “We appreciate everyone who contributed to making our celebration a memorable one, especially our father, Engr. Basil Madubueze (CEO, Bestgift Group of Schools), who through dint of hard work, dedication and unflinching commitment to the actualisation of our dreams and aspirations, has been a pillar of support.

Daddy, today we boldly say thank you for your unwavering fatherly love. “Furthermore, our heartfelt gratitude goes friends and well-wishers whose prayers and vibrant party spirit filled our hearts and lit up the dance floor.

“Success feels like a man who has finally found his missing rib.” The event was marked by joy, thanksgiving and celebration, leaving lasting memories for all who attended.