When Parity Becomes Policy: How Kebbi’s Salary Equalization Stemmed Medical Brain Drain

In Nigeria’s chronically stressed health sector, the movement of doctors from state to federal service has long been treated as inevitability. The reasons are not far-fetched: Federal institutions pay better, offer clearer career pathways, and carry the prestige of Abuja-backed funding. State hospitals, by contrast, often become training grounds—losing their most skilled hands just as they mature into senior clinicians.

Kebbi State was once firmly on this familiar trajectory. Then, came a quiet but consequential policy decision which became the gamechanger Recently, the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH), Birnin Kebbi, conducted a recruitment exercise for medical doctors.

In ordinary times, such an exercise would have triggered a predictable scramble. State-employed doctors, faced with the lure of higher federal salaries, would have applied in huge numbers – leaving state-run hospitals terribly understaffed. This time, however, something unusual happened: not a single doctor in the employment of the Kebbi State Government turned up for the interview. The absence was not a protest. It was a verdict.

A solid resolution. An honest judgement. Months earlier, Governor Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, had approved the equalisation of salaries between doctors employed by Kebbi State and their counterparts in federal institutions. The decision, taken after sustained engagement with the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Kebbi State Branch, altered the economic logic that had for years driven medical professionals’ migration within the state. By eliminating the pay differential, the governor removed the strongest incentive for doctors to abandon state service.

What remained — professional fulfilment, community roots, and institutional loyalty — proved sufficient to keep them in place. From a policy perspective, the move is deceptively simple. Yet its implications are profound. Health systems do not collapse solely because of inadequate infrastructure; they fail when human capital leaks faster than it can be replaced.

By retaining experienced doctors, Kebbi preserved institutional memory, continuity of care, and mentorship for younger clinicians. The state avoided the costly cycle of recruiting, losing, and retraining medical staff—a cycle that quietly drains public resources across Nigeria. The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has been explicit in its assessment.

In a statement signed by Dr. Murtala Muhammad Dandare, Immediate Past Chairman of the NMA, Kebbi State Branch, the association commended the governor for acceding to its request “at the time” and described the decision as evidence of “visionary and people-centred leadership, anchored on equity, fairness, and sustainable development.” That language matters. Salary equalisation is not merely about appeasing a professional group; it is about rebalancing the federation’s internal inequalities.

When states cannot compete with federal institutions, decentralised healthcare becomes an illusion. Kebbi’s intervention suggests a different model—one in which subnational governments take ownership of workforce stability rather than outsourcing it to chance or federal goodwill. There is also a political lesson embedded here. Rather than waiting for a crisis — mass resignations, hospital shutdowns, and public outrage — the administration acted preemptively.

The success of that foresight was demonstrated not in speeches but in empty interview chairs at the Federal Teaching Hospital. In an era when health-sector reforms are often announced with fanfare and delivered with delay, Kebbi’s experience stands out for its quiet efficiency.

No task force was inaugurated. No white paper was launched. A structural problem was identified, negotiated, and fixed. The result is a state health system that, at least for now, is holding its ground. If replicated elsewhere, such paritydriven retention policies could mark a turning point in Nigeria’s internal medical brain drain.

For Kebbi State, the message is already clear: when governance aligns fairness with foresight, even long-standing professional migrations can be reversed—not by force, but by reason. The wind of the Kauran Gwandu revolution is blowing through the various sectors of Kebbi State. New policies and very effective policies. A new Kebbi State. A new lease of life for the people. It is called the Kauran Gwandu Revolution!