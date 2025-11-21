When Oyebanji Restated Commitment To Purposeful Leadership

ADEWUMI ADEMIJU writes on three years of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s administration in Ekiti State and its achievements in line with objectives of his six-pillar agenda

The administration of Governor Biodun Oyebanji marked three years in office on October 16. He was officially sworn in on October 16, 2022. He had earlier served as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) under his predecessor, former Governor Kayode Fayemi. On his assumption of office, Oyebanji in a bid to drive his development and purposeful governance agenda immediately rolled out the six pillars that would serve as a guide for effective leadership and delivery of dividends of democracy.

The six-pillar agenda focuses on youth development and job creation, human capital development and infrastructure, industrialization, arts, culture and tourism as well as good governance. The governor declared that his projection was to make the state a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace, progress and a land that transforms and enables people to reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety.

He specifically harped on creating jobs and income-generating opportunities for residents as the focus of his administration. “We have identified some of the drivers, markets and industries that create these opportunities within the system and intend to nurture them and give them the enabling structures and support required to deliver the jobs we need,” he said.

He also promised to further develop the agriculture sector by attracting more investment in agribusiness to deepen the processing capacity of both the staple and cash crops, which would not only provide food security but help the country to grow its non- oil export. “We have a responsibility to support our farmers with facilitated adequate financing, value chain support, access to markets, skills and technology to increase productivity within the sector.”

Youth development and job creation

Governor Oyebanji declared his administration’s support for small and medium enterprises to attract investment and foster a businessfriendly environment. Speaking during his 2025 New Year broadcast, the governor who highlighted the role of agriculture and technology in driving economic growth and creating jobs, added that his administration will continue to prioritize the sectors to make Ekiti State a hub of opportunity for people in general. His words: “We will continue to prioritize the sectors that drive economic development.

Our efforts will ensure that Ekiti remains a hub of opportunities for everyone, especially our young people. “We are committed to shaping the future of our youths by investing in education and vocational training. The young people of Ekiti are our greatest resource, and we will continue to empower them to reach their fullest potentials.”

Health

Governor Oyebanji, in his bid to ensure adequate healthcare delivery to Ekiti citizens stressed that he would ensure quality healthcare becomes a right for all citizens. He harped on improved life expectancy and sustenance of the achievements in the control of child and maternal mortality rates.

The governor also declared that his administration has vowed to curtail the menace of fake drug that could cause sudden death or affect citizens in any way. Oyebanji declared this at the flag-off the distribution of equipment to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) and the commissioning of the Pharma-Grade Warehouse at the Ekiti state University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH).

He disclosed that the new warehouse was built with the support of the Global Fund and stands as a key pillar of an effective and transparent drug management system which equips the Drug Management Agency with the wherewithal to operate at the highest professional standard.

Oyebanji further revealed that the agency’s average monthly revenue has increased from N28 million to N75 million, making a testament to greater efficiency, accountability and sustainability of drug supply system. The governor was excited that nearly 750,000 people have benefited from a health scheme programme tagged ‘Ulera Wa’ Health serves since the commencement of the initiative.

“With this facility, Ekiti State now has the capacity to maintain an adequate supply of medicines and consumables, prevent frequent stock-outs, and effectively curb the circulation of fake and substandard drugs within our boarders. It represents not just an investment in infrastructure, but in the health security of our people.

“The results speak for themselves. Before the establishment of the Drug Management Agency, only about 43 per cent of health facilities in the state had regular access to essential medicines. Today, that figure has risen to 89 per cent. Primary healthcare coverage now stands at 80 per cent, while both secondary and tertiary facilities have achieved 100 per cent coverage.

Education

In fulfillment of his promise to reposition the education sector by retaining competent and experienced hands in the teaching profession, Oyebanji during the 2025 World Teachers Day announced the immediate extension of the retirement age of teachers in the state from 60 years to 65 years and service year raised from 35 to 40 years. Outstanding teachers in the state were also rewarded with cash gifts of N46 million.

He also granted upward review of the allowance of science teachers and heads of department as well as immediate payment of 2019 leave bonus arrears to further motivate the teachers. Speaking at the celebration held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, AdoEkiti, where no fewer than 5,000 teachers were present, Oyebanji appreciated the teachers for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the state.

He stated that his gesture was part of the commitment of his administration to motivate teachers, recognize their immense contribution to the development of education, and enhance their welfare in line with the shared prosperity agenda of his administration. “i have heard your yearnings with respect to the mandatory age for retirement and this has been approved as recommended but only for able and willing teachers.

On the issue of science teachers and heads of department allowances, I know that the Head of Service is doing the review of the allowances and I have instructed her to bring it by next week for approval,” he said The governor, who described education as the most valuable investment that any government can bequeath on citizens, stressed the commitment of his administration to educational development in a way that would meet the demands of the 21st century.

Speaking in his office in AdoEkiti, while receiving Ekiti state born teacher, Mr Anifowose Oluwaseyi, who set a Guinness World record for organising the largest gathering of teachers in the world, Oyebanji disclosed that his administration is investing in reforms that willmake education in the state globally competitive and responsive to modern realities.

He stressed the need to upgrade teaching method, curriculum and learning environment to be able to produce citizens, who can adapt to knowledge-driven economy. He also noted his determination to create an education ecosystem that focuses on both quality teaching and conducive learning environment.

“If you look at the six pillars of our administration, you will see human capital development. We try as much as possible to strike a balance between infrastructure and human development and we have been deliberate in ensuring that we create an ecosystem that strikes a balance between what you teach and how you teach it because we believe strongly that the future of education rests on those pillars,” he said.

Commendation for purposeful leadership

Governor Oyebanji received commendation from his Kogi State counterpart, Usman Ododo, for steering the administration that reflects “purposeful leadership and progressive governance.” Ododo,who gave the commendation during the commissioning of the 21kilometre Ikare-Ilawe road and the renovated General Hospital, Ilawe-Ekiti, further lauded Oyebanji for prioritizing local content and engaging indigenous contractors in the execution of developmental projects in the state.

“When you have the best, why run out of the country to get contractors? I thank you most sincerely for proving your worth and ensuring this project was completed on time and within cost,” he said. Governor Ododo, who highlighted the significance of the Ikare-Ilawe road, said the project completed with drainage, culverts and asphalt pavement, symbolizes a “bridge to opportunity, growth, and prosperity for Ekiti people.”

He added: “Your administration’s strides in infrastructure, education, health and youth development, speak to your love for your people and your clear vision for Ekiti. Even if your opponent will not admit it in public, they will know your great performance.” Oyebanji, on his part, applauded President Bola Tinubu for his economic reforms, saying that they have “enabled states to deliver meaningful development projects without resorting to borrowing.”